New Emails Reportedly Show Direct Biden White House Involvement in the Mar-a-Lago Raid

It’s not like you didn’t know or have these suspicions. There are plenty of other instances where the Biden Justice Department went after enemies of the former president, like siccing FBI agents on those who posted anti-Biden memes, the overzealous prosecution directed toward some J6 protesters, and the crusade against pro-life activists. Let’s not forget how the Biden DOJ acted like Joe's personal police force regarding his son, Hunter, and interfered with federal probes into his tax evasion, among other things.

So, no, sorry, new emails reportedly showing that half-brain-dead but ever-so-vindictive Joe Biden coordinated directly with then-Attorney General Merrick Garland and the National Archives and Records Administration to ransack Mar-a-Lago does not shock me. But it does reinforce the narrative that the Biden administration was rogue, corrupt, and laughably incompetent (via NY Post):

The Biden White House was “coordinating” with the Department of Justice about an FBI search for classified documents at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence before taking their conversation “offline,” according to Attorney General Pam Bondi’s former chief of staff Chad Mizelle. Mizelle told The Post in an exclusive interview Wednesday that he reviewed smoking-gun emails between officials in former President Joe Biden’s White House Counsel’s Office, Merrick Garland’s DOJ and the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) in the months before the execution of a search warrant at the Palm Beach, Fla., resort on Aug. 8, 2022. “We have concrete evidence that Biden’s White House was very much involved in the most unprecedented, unjust and improper law enforcement act, really in the history of our country, which is to use the FBI to raid the home of a political rival and former president of the United States,” Mizelle said. “They were talking about it. They’re talking about documents. They were looping in NARA, essentially the archives, who is the custodian for these documents, and continuing to talk about it until at one point, somebody says — I think it was the White House person, ‘Hey, why don’t we take this offline,'” he recalled. “And then all of a sudden every email communication on this thing stops,” he added. “It made it very clear that the White House was involved. The White House knew about it. The White House not only knew about it, they were coordinating it. They were putting DOJ in touch with NARA specifically regarding these documents in Mar-a-Lago.”

Look, the issue is that the publication couldn’t verify the emails, even though another source said they exist. It’s not far-fetched, though. There were new documents submitted by the DOJ that showed FBI agents warning the Biden Justice Department that they felt no probable cause existed for them to raid Mar-a-Lago, which was done anyway in August 2022. It clinched Trump the 2024 GOP nomination that day. Two years later, he would wreck the Democrats on Election Day, after defeating all the lawfare hurled against him.

Biden tried to ensnare his foe over a classified document issue, only to face a special counsel investigation himself for mishandling classified materials, which he kept in numerous locations, including his garage. Some allege the raid was carried out to collect the Russiagate binder, which has gone missing since 2021. It airs the deep state’s dirty laundry against the 2016 Trump campaign. It wasn’t on the premises.

