An Update on Dennis Prager

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 18, 2024 2:30 PM
Photo: Business Wire

Dennis Prager, a longtime Salem radio host, conservative thought leader, Townhall columnist and founder of Prager University, recently suffered a terrible fall. 

"On Tuesday morning, PragerU founder and our dear friend, Dennis Prager, suffered a serious back injury following a fall. He's resting in a local Los Angeles hospital as doctors assess treatment options. We will keep you informed of his condition. In the meantime, Dennis welcomes the healing power of your prayers," Prager U posted on X last week. 

Today, Prager U gave an update on Dennis' condition. 

"Dear Friends, Here is the latest on Dennis," they said. "Progress has been slow, but steady. There's still a lot of swelling and inflammation around his neck and upper spine. Until that recedes, it's hard to get a good sense of where this is all headed. But, rest assured, the overall trend is positive. Patience is required. But, as we all know, having patience is hard. His body needs time to heal. Let's give it to him."   

Salem Media group has also released a statement. 

"In the meantime, Salem will use our excellent bench of substitute hosts to carry on in the same manner we know Dennis would want and appreciate. Thank you for your words of support, and keep praying for his recovery," the company released in a statement. 

Love and prayers have been pouring in while healing is underway. 

