Congress Unveils Spending Plan After Trump Urges GOP to Avoid Shutdown

On Saturday, Congress unveiled its latest spending plan in response to mounting pressure from President Donald Trump, who urged Republican lawmakers to avert a potential government shutdown. The proposed spending package aims to address critical funding needs while navigating the divided priorities within the GOP. Trump's call for unity on the issue has added urgency to negotiations as both parties scramble to reach an agreement before the deadline to keep the government fully operational.

House Republicans released a six-month stopgap government spending plan that would cut nondefense programs while increasing funding for defense. If the bill is passed, Congress would avert a partial government shutdown during the first 100 days of Trump’s second term and keep the government funded through September. The current deadline to prevent a shutdown is March 14.

According to the 99-page bill, the plan includes a moderate defense funding increase to about $6 billion above fiscal year 2024 levels, though below levels previously agreed to for fiscal year 2025 under a bipartisan spending-limits deal struck in 2023. The bill also seeks to allow the Defense Department flexibility to start new programs and move funds around, as defense hawks have raised concerns about the military being hamstrung by a six-month funding patch without significant changes. It would also fund already-authorized pay increases for junior enlisted military personnel. There is also $6 billion allocated to healthcare for veterans. Additionally, funding for non-defense programs would decrease by about $13 billion below fiscal year 2024 levels.

It allocates $892.5 billion for discretionary federal defense spending and $708 billion for non-defense discretionary spending.

House Republican aides said the bill was "closely coordinated" with the president but stopped short of confirming whether it had Trump's official approval.