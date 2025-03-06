Trump Has Some Thoughts About Cruel Remarks From Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace on DJ Daniel

As Matt covered not long after President Donald Trump's remarks before a joint session of Congress, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow and Nicolle Wallace had arguably the worst reaction, as they politicized the president honoring of DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old with brain cancer who was made an honorary member of the Secret Service.

Wallace's remarks were particularly condemnable, as she felt the need to insert January 6 into it, because of course she did. "I hope he never has to defend the United States Capitol against Donald Trump's supporters," she said, tying in the young boy's desire to be involved with law enforcement.

Maddow also politicized the moment, as she claimed it was Trump who was doing the politicizing and called it "disgusting."

SICK: Nicolle Wallace uses a boy with BRAIN CANCER to attack Donald Trump about January 6th. pic.twitter.com/f00lhMOlYP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 5, 2025

On Thursday afternoon, Trump spoke with reporters inside the Oval Office, and the president didn't exactly hold back. "Frankly, what Nicolle Wallace said," Trump offered, adding as an aside how he's "never been a big fan of hers and she's not very talented," which isn't exactly surprising given what a Never Trumper she is.

"But I'll tell you, what she said the other day about that young man, is disgraceful. She should be forced to resign," Trump made clear. "And Rachel Maddow should be forced to resign," he added, taking a dig at her ratings. "Nobody watches her anyway, I don't know, it's not possible they pay her as much money as I hear! But certainly she's lost all credibility, both of them. But what they--they said the other day, they should be forced to resign, about that young person, who has suffered greatly!"

Trump calls out MSNBC's Nicole Wallace and Rachel Maddow for their disgusting comments about DJ Daniel, a 13-yr-old cancer survivor who was honored by the president during his joint address Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/rx3rSvdEf1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 6, 2025

Trump isn't wrong about the ratings, including for Maddow. The whole network has been faltering, and late last month canceled Joy Reid's show. After Maddow herself took issue with the move, calling out her on network and making it all about race, many of her staff were let go.

Maddow will host her show five nights a week during Trump's first 100 days in office, and will then go back to hosting her show just one night a week. Even still, she will earn a $25 million salary for the next five years, which is actually a pay cut from the $30 million a year she used to earn, and for her show airing just one night.

