This Outlet Went Nuts Over the Trump White House Wishing Americans a Merry...
VIP
Brigitte Bardot Was Right About Islam
Iconic French Actress and Activist Brigitte Bardot Dead at 91
2026: The Elevation Principle
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 300: Praise God for 300! It Began Because...
Here's What Happened at Trump's Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal Presser
Justice Department Reaches Proposed Settlement With Blackstone-Owned LivCor in Rent-Price...
Alleged MS-13 Member Released by Activist Judge Becomes a TikToker
Five Indicted on Federal Gun Trafficking Charges in Chicago
VIP
Florida Man Wielding Salvation Army Donation Kettle Attacks Store Manager
Social Media Exposé Draws Global Attention While Minnesota Media Look Away
Three Honduran Nationals Sentenced in Multi-State Bank Fraud Conspiracy
Iranian President: 'We Are in a Full-Scale War' With the West
VIP
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Posts Picture of Cat After Billions of Fraud Exposed
Tipsheet

FBI Teases Denaturalizing, Deporting Eligible Minnesota Fraudsters

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 28, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The FBI posted an update about the Minnesota fraud scandal

It said that the federal government is referring certain criminals for possible further denaturalization and deportation proceedings where eligible.

Advertisement

FBI Director Kash Patel said that the FBI believes this is the tip of “a very large iceberg.”

“We will continue to follow the money and protect children, and this investigation very much remains ongoing.”

After an independent YouTuber exposed rampant fraud in the Minnesota childcare system, the FBI said that it has surged personnel and investigative resources to a possible $9 billion scandal. 

More than 79 million people have seen a story that newspapers in Minnesota have refused to cover. Reporter Nick Shirley visited multiple sites, some of which misspelled the word "learning." 

Recommended

Here's What Happened at Trump's Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal Presser Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME FBI GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA

The FBI said that it's busted several large-scale fraud schemes exploiting federal programs, including a $250 million fraud scheme, a $14 million autism fraud scheme, and a housing scam. 

"Fraud that steals from taxpayers and robs vulnerable children will remain a top FBI priority in Minnesota and nationwide."

The case led to 78 indictments and 57 convictions. Defendants included Abdiwahab Ahmed Mohamud, Ahmed Ali, Hussein Farah, Abdullahe Nur Jesow, Asha Farhan Hassan, Ousman Camara, and Abdirashid Bixi Dool, each charged for roles ranging from wire fraud to money laundering and conspiracy.

"These criminals didn’t just engaged in historic fraud, but tried to subvert justice as well," Patel posted. "Abdimajid Mohamed Nur and others were charged for attempting to bribe a juror with $120,000 in cash. Those responsible pleaded guilty and were sentenced, including a 10-year prison term and nearly $48 million in restitution in related cases."

After billions of dollars of fraud were exposed, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz posted a picture of a cat. 

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Happened at Trump's Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal Presser Joseph Chalfant
This Outlet Went Nuts Over the Trump White House Wishing Americans a Merry Christmas Matt Vespa
What the Hell Happened to This Show? Matt Vespa
How Do We Know When We’re Winning? Just Read the New York Times Tudor Dixon
Iconic French Actress and Activist Brigitte Bardot Dead at 91 Amy Curtis
Brigitte Bardot Was Right About Islam Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's What Happened at Trump's Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal Presser Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement