FBI Teases Denaturalizing, Deporting Eligible Minnesota Fraudsters

The FBI posted an update about the Minnesota fraud scandal.

It said that the federal government is referring certain criminals for possible further denaturalization and deportation proceedings where eligible.

FBI Director Kash Patel said that the FBI believes this is the tip of “a very large iceberg.”

“We will continue to follow the money and protect children, and this investigation very much remains ongoing.”

CASE UPDATE: MINNESOTA FRAUD SCHEME



The FBI is aware of recent social media reports in Minnesota. However, even before the public conversation escalated online, the FBI had surged personnel and investigative resources to Minnesota to dismantle large-scale fraud schemes… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) December 28, 2025

After an independent YouTuber exposed rampant fraud in the Minnesota childcare system, the FBI said that it has surged personnel and investigative resources to a possible $9 billion scandal.

More than 79 million people have seen a story that newspapers in Minnesota have refused to cover. Reporter Nick Shirley visited multiple sites, some of which misspelled the word "learning."

🚨 Here is the full 42 minutes of my crew and I exposing Minnesota fraud, this might be my most important work yet. We uncovered over $110,000,000 in ONE day. Like it and share it around like wildfire! Its time to hold these corrupt politicians and fraudsters accountable



We ALL… pic.twitter.com/E3Penx2o7a — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 26, 2025

The FBI said that it's busted several large-scale fraud schemes exploiting federal programs, including a $250 million fraud scheme, a $14 million autism fraud scheme, and a housing scam.

"Fraud that steals from taxpayers and robs vulnerable children will remain a top FBI priority in Minnesota and nationwide."

The case led to 78 indictments and 57 convictions. Defendants included Abdiwahab Ahmed Mohamud, Ahmed Ali, Hussein Farah, Abdullahe Nur Jesow, Asha Farhan Hassan, Ousman Camara, and Abdirashid Bixi Dool, each charged for roles ranging from wire fraud to money laundering and conspiracy.

"These criminals didn’t just engaged in historic fraud, but tried to subvert justice as well," Patel posted. "Abdimajid Mohamed Nur and others were charged for attempting to bribe a juror with $120,000 in cash. Those responsible pleaded guilty and were sentenced, including a 10-year prison term and nearly $48 million in restitution in related cases."

After billions of dollars of fraud were exposed, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz posted a picture of a cat.

This may be the single most damning exposé ever produced by an independent journalist.



In one video, Nick Shirley exposed over $100M in Minnesota Somali fraud, funneled through fake daycares and healthcare fronts.



What he uncovered is staggering:



- Quality Learning Center… pic.twitter.com/Z4V0e3YV23 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 27, 2025

What's happening in Minnesota is a microcosm of the immigriation fraud in our system. Politicans like it because they get power. Welfare cheats like it because they get rich.



But it's a zero sum game, and they're stealing both money and political power from Minnesotans. https://t.co/AHLc0QuaiP — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 27, 2025

🚨🇺🇸🇸🇴 BREAKING - MINNESOTA SOMALI FRAUD PLOT DEEPENS: FAKE CHILDCARE CENTERS CAUGHT DONATING TO DEMOCRATS



Screenshots are blowing up showing Somali-run childcare centers in Minneapolis funneling donations to local Somali politicians right around the time massive fraud scandals… pic.twitter.com/6IXAx4PjXv — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 28, 2025

