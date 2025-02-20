Eric Adams May Be Safe for the Moment, Though That's Not the Whole Story

As Townhall has been covering, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) has been considering the removal of New York City Mayor Eric Adams from his role, even making use of Reverend Al Sharpton to help her decide the matter, which has certainly garnered conversations about race. At the this time, it appears that Adams is safe in his role as mayor, at least for now.

NBC News reported on remarks from the governor, who would rather leave Adams' fate to the voters. The mayor is up for reelection this year, with the Democratic primary taking place on June 24.

As the article quoted the governor as saying:

"After careful consideration, I have determined that I will not commence removal proceedings at this time," she told reporters. "My strong belief is that the will of the voters and the supremacy and sanctity of democratic elections preclude me from any other action. I cannot deny the people of this great city the power to make this decision for themselves."

However, as the article also went on to mention, Hochul will still curtail the mayor's power going forward:

The governor announced plans to limit mayoral authority: To install a "special inspector general" to oversee the mayor.

Making arrangements for the city comptroller, the public advocate and the New York City Council speaker to have an independent authority to take possible legal action against the federal government.

And she's expanding operations of the state comptroller "for city oversight" that would closely evaluate "decisions related to the federal government," Hochul said. "This is a an opportunity to install safeguards that we need to have in place to give people confidence that there’s only one factor in every decision that’s made, and that’s what’s best for the people of the city," Hochul said. Adams has insisted on his innocence and refused to resign. The Trump administration has also denied a quid pro quo arrangement. Hochul is set to announce that she won't remove Adams from office “right now,” though she will impose strict “guardrails” on his administration, the source said.

The chatter over Hochul potentially removing Adams, and her ultimately deciding to limit his authority, comes as the Trump administration's Department of Justice (DOJ) has sought to dismiss corruption charges against the mayor. That move came earlier this month, after charges were brought against Adams late last September by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

In speaking to reporters on Monday, Sharpton ranted and raved against President Donald Trump for much of his remarks, also going after Tom Homan, the administration's border czar, at one point when answering questions.

Judge Dale E. Ho on Wednesday held a hearing to do with the DOJ's motion to dismiss, though he has not yet given a timeline of when he'll make his decision, per The New York Times.