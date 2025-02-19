Gov. Kathy Hochul Brings in Al Sharpton to Help Decide Whether to Oust NYC Mayor Eric Adams

As New York’s political leadership grapples with the Justice Department’s decision to drop corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Gov. Kathy Hochul has enlisted the help of America’s preeminent race baiter supreme: Rev. Al Sharpton.

Hochul met with Sharpton and other Democratic leaders on Tuesday to discuss whether she should remove Adams from office. The reverend criticized the mayor after the Justice Department announced it was dropping the charges.

Sharpton, who had previously supported Adams,” released a statement in which he said he was “concerned” about the DOJ’s decision and asserted that the administration is “holding the mayor hostage” because the agency indicated that part of the reason for dropping the charges is so that Adams could assist in the president’s mass deportation efforts.

The reverend noted that he spoke with “several elected officials and clergy” to “decide where we will go” because “we have clearly crossed the Rubicon.”

After his meeting with Gov. Hochul, Sharpton argued that they “are in this position because President Trump, who pardoned people that were videotaped, physically assaulting people on January 6.”

He asked: “If he really felt that Eric Adams had become a subject to a political vendetta, which is what his defense is, then why didn’t he pardon him?”

Adams and others have suggested that the indictment stems from the mayor’s criticism of the Biden administration for its failure to deal with the border crisis, which has resulted in tens of thousands of migrants being sent to New York City.

Sharpton stressed that he was not seeking a pardon for Adams, but was “talking about the inconsistency that led to this.”

The only reason that we are facing a court hearing tomorrow, and the only reason that the governor has to make a decision to do something or not do something that has not been done in 235 years is because there was a double standard used on Eric Adams' case that those that he claims he believed were victims. I do not believe that he should have gotten a pardon, but I believe that Donald Trump has been inconsistent. Having said that, the governor said to me that she's going to see what the judge decides tomorrow and keep operating with other leaders.

Kathy Hochul wants to remove Eric Adams from his office as mayor. However, Eric Adams is a black man and because they love identity politics, they're also afraid of the image of a white woman taking a black man's job.



That's why Al Sharpton is there. The Democrats use Al… pic.twitter.com/KCu0PaGpC4 — Adam B. Coleman, Le Based Black (@wrong_speak) February 19, 2025

As governor, Hochul has the legal authority to remove Adams from office under certain circumstances under New York law. The state’s constitution grants the governor power over certain elected officials.

It is interesting that Hochul would seek the advice of someone like Sharpton. But it is not a surprise when you understand how this type of dynamic works among Democrats. As conservative commentator Adam Coleman said in his post with Sharpton’s remarks, Hochul and her team are “afraid of the image of a white woman taking a black man’s job.”

That's why Al Sharpton is there. The Democrats use Al Sharpton like he's the pope of black people. Hardly any Black people care what he thinks. It's only a specific class of black Americans that listen to him and they're typically in a higher tax bracket. That part doesn't matter to Kathy Hochul. What matters is what Al Sharpton represents in the media: The Voice of Black America. If Kathy can get the blessing of Al Sharpton to take down the black mayor of the largest city in America, then she can move forward with a shield of accusations of racism.

It is important to note that Sharpton's presence means nothing to black Americans. But it means everything to white progressives who will assume that this means the black community approves of removing a black mayor from his position.

In states like New York, which is dominated by far-left progressives, they have to play this game differently than they would if Adams had been white. They have to be seen as having the blessing of the black community before taking this type of action – even if it means propping up an individual who is not even considered a black leader anymore.

The same dynamic played out in the case of Dexter Taylor, a black Brooklyn native who is currently serving a ten-year sentence after he was convicted for building his own firearms. The district attorney’s office assigned a black prosecutor to his case and ensured that the judge who eventually presided over the trial was a black woman who forbade Taylor and his attorney from mentioning the Second Amendment during the proceedings.

There are also political concerns at play. Adams ran afoul of Democrats long before Trump was reelected. He grew frustrated with former President Joe Biden’s unwillingness to address the border crisis that has placed a great strain on the Big Apple as it seeks to house illegal immigrants and asylum seekers.

The indictment was seen by many as a way to punish Adams. Now that the charges are being dropped, the Democratic powers that be must find another way to target Adams. One thing is clear: The Eric Adams saga is far from over.