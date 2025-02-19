DOGE vs. Ukraine Funding Is Coming
New York Sues to Keep Congestion Tax After Slap Down From Trump Admin
At Least One European Leader Is Recognizing Reality About American Taxpayers
WaPo Embarrasses Itself With This Headline About Ukraine
This University Might Soon Regret Silencing Conservative Speech on Campus
Violence Erupts After Pro-Hamas Protesters Swarm Orthodox Jewish Community
VIP
Georgia Bill for Real Gun Safety Clears First Obstacle
Hawley Wants Trump's Labor Secretary Nominee to 'Go After' These Companies If Confirmed
Another Quinnipiac Poll Shows Record Lows for Democrats
AOC Needlessly Inserts Herself Into JD Vance-Elon Musk Thread
‘Game On’ for Democrats in ICE’s Way, Homan Says
VIP
Another Left-Wing State Is Flouting Trump's Transgender Athlete Executive Order
Ed Markey Calls for a 'Revolution' Against Trump, Musk
VIP
Arizona's Liberal Governor Just Vetoed This Bill
Tipsheet

Black State Lawmakers Subtly Call Kathy Hochul Racist Over Eric Adams Fiasco

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  February 19, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

The plot has thickened in the ongoing saga of New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Eight Black state lawmakers are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul not to remove Adams from his position after the Justice Department decided to drop the corruption charges against him.

Advertisement

The DOJ’s move caught New York Democrats off guard, with many supporting the prosecution effort against the mayor, who has become something of a black sheep (pun intended) in their circles ever since he started criticizing the Biden administration for allowing the border crisis to continue.

Yet, it appears Adams still has some allies. A group of Black lawmakers wrote a letter to Hochul to persuade her not to remove Adams. “At this moment for our city, we want to be crystal clear: we strongly oppose any move to remove Mayor Adams.”

The lawmakers further argued that “as Black legislators we have seen this over and over again: double standards and unfair process when it comes to our leaders.”

The letter states, “If a move against the mayor is made without a justifiable legal reason, our communities will never forget it.”

This, dear reader, is a thinly-veiled way of suggesting that ousting Adams would be viewed as a racist move on Hochul’s part, which happens to be one of the worst things that could happen to a White progressive woman other than running out of boxed wine.

Recommended

DOGE Shares an Alarming Update About the Treasury Department Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

The lawmakers further argued that “There is no constitutional reason we can see why he should be removed from office”. They pointed out that “There is an election in June, and New Yorkers can once again determine their leadership then.”

Hochul appears to know she is in tough situation that she will have to suss out after getting over her surprise that eight Black people were able to use a computer to write that letter. On Tuesday, the governor enlisted the aid of Race Baiter Supreme Rev. Al Sharpton to give her some cover as a well-known Black face who is always ready and willing to do the Democratic Party's bidding.

After his meeting with Hochul, Sharpton told reporters that the Trump administration is now “holding the mayor hostage” because now Adams will have to help President Donald Trump with his immigration agenda.

Advertisement

As I explained earlier, Hochul knows it would be a bad look for her, as a White progressive woman, to oust a Black man. So she had to bring in a prominent Black person to provide cover for her even though most Black Americans don’t follow folks like Sharpton. However, if she is going to fend off barbs and accusations of racism from White and Black progressives alike, she has to appear as if she has gotten the approval of African Americans through Sharpton.

It is not clear whether she will choose to remove Adams. But it is clear that Trump has put New York Democrats in a difficult situation, and it is rather entertaining to watch.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ERIC ADAMS KATHY HOCHUL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DOGE Shares an Alarming Update About the Treasury Department Madeline Leesman
AOC Needlessly Inserts Herself Into JD Vance-Elon Musk Thread Rebecca Downs
This University Might Soon Regret Silencing Conservative Speech on Campus Jeff Charles
At Least One European Leader Is Recognizing Reality About American Taxpayers Katie Pavlich
Ed Markey Calls for a 'Revolution' Against Trump, Musk Rebecca Downs
‘Game On’ for Democrats in ICE’s Way, Homan Says Jeremy Frankel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
DOGE Shares an Alarming Update About the Treasury Department Madeline Leesman
Advertisement