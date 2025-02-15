Tom Homan Has a Warning for NYC Mayor Eric Adams

In a stern warning to New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D), President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, made it clear that he will hold the mayor accountable if he breaks his vow to support Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Homan, who has been leading deportation efforts nationwide, told Adams he would be “up his butt” if he backtracked on his commitment to help federal authorities, emphasizing the importance of upholding immigration laws and ensuring that blue-led cities cooperate with ICE to protect American communities.

Advertisement

On the same day the Justice Department faced a surge of resignations over the decision to drop corruption charges against Adams, the mayor held a private meeting with Homan to discuss how he would use his executive powers to allow federal immigration authorities back into the city’s Rikers Island.

The pair discussed their meeting during an appearance on Fox & Friends, in which Homan warned Adams that if he didn’t follow through on his promises, the border czar would be back.

“I came to New York City, and I wasn't going to leave with nothing," Homan said. “If he doesn’t come through… I'll be back in New York City, and we won't be sitting on the couch. I'll be in his office, up his butt saying, 'Where the hell is the agreement we came to?'”

Adams was adamant that he would stand in the way of ICE efforts, but instead, he said he would be “collaborating against so many others who don’t want to collaborate.”

Earlier this week, Adams announced he is taking steps to reinstate an executive order allowing ICE agents to operate on Rikers Island. This practice had been in place for nearly 20 years. His order states that federal officers on jail grounds will limit cooperation to criminal and gang activity investigations and direct the correctional intelligence bureau to cooperate with ICE.

The mayor also emphasized the need for increased collaboration between the city and federal agencies on immigration enforcement, blaming what he described as "far-left" members of his administration for opposing his efforts.

A 2014 sanctuary law banned ICE from the Rikers Island complex, and ICE’s office was officially closed in 2015.

In a WCBS interview, Adams stressed the need for Homan's assistance, noting that he may need to bypass the city's laws in some cases.

“He’s gonna have to utilize his power. He has the power, as the border czar and ICE, to institute civil enforcement. I can’t do that, and we were honest about that,” the Democrat said.

Homan and Adams also discussed how to utilize more New York Police Department detectives in federal task forces targeting “violent gangs and criminal activity.”