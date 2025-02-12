Why the Associated Press Was Blocked From Trump's Oval Office Event Yesterday
Tipsheet

Watch Marc Fogel's Reaction When He Met Trump Upon Returning to US

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 12, 2025 9:00 AM
Photo/Alex Brandon

Marc Fogel, the American teacher who had been imprisoned in Russia for the last three and a half years, came directly to the White House Tuesday night after landing at Joint Base Andrews, where he received a warm welcome from President Trump, Speaker Mike Johnson, lawmakers, and others.

With an American flag draped over his neck, Fogel said he would be forever indebted to President Trump and the nation.

"I'm in total awe, and my thanks is for you and your administration, and these amazing people that have brought me home, and I just will spend the rest of my life indebted to you and the country,” Fogel, 63, told Trump. “I'm so excited."

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s envoy to the Middle East, who led the negotiations in Moscow, was also in attendance.

Trump said another American would be released Wednesday, though he did not say from which country.


Tags: RUSSIA

