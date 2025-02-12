Watch Marc Fogel's Reaction When He Met Trump Upon Returning to US

Marc Fogel, the American teacher who had been imprisoned in Russia for the last three and a half years, came directly to the White House Tuesday night after landing at Joint Base Andrews, where he received a warm welcome from President Trump, Speaker Mike Johnson, lawmakers, and others.

With an American flag draped over his neck, Fogel said he would be forever indebted to President Trump and the nation.

"I'm in total awe, and my thanks is for you and your administration, and these amazing people that have brought me home, and I just will spend the rest of my life indebted to you and the country,” Fogel, 63, told Trump. “I'm so excited."

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s envoy to the Middle East, who led the negotiations in Moscow, was also in attendance. WELCOME HOME, MARC FOGEL! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MgLsdR8f2r — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) February 12, 2025

A memorable night proving there is good. Marc Fogel, an American imprisoned in Russia for 4 years, returns home after @realDonaldTrump secured his release.@SteveWitkoff is one of the most amazing individuals you’ll ever meet and what he did today was nothing short of Herculean. pic.twitter.com/et9pBceUZ9 — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) February 12, 2025

MARC FOGEL IS BACK!!! 🇺🇸



PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT!!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZMceoU0OfA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 12, 2025

Trump said another American would be released Wednesday, though he did not say from which country.



