Mitch McConnell Suffers More Falls

On Wednesday, after he voted with all of his fellow Republicans to confirm Scott Turner to lead the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) suffered a fall down the stairs as he was exiting the building. He was quickly assisted by Sens. Steve Daines (R-MT) and Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), according to Fox News.

"It is not clear whether he suffered any injuries, but Fox News was told the former leader appears to be OK," the report also mentioned.

This is hardly the first concerning incident for the 82-year-old lawmaker, who announced late last February that it would be his last term as Republican leader in the Senate, months after he froze up on the spot during a press conference with fellow Republican lawmakers. After serving as the longest-serving Senate party leader in the nation's history, he was succeeded last November by current Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD). McConnell still continues to serve, though, with his term not expiring until 2027, and he's also the chairman of the influential Senate Rules Committee.

There's another reported incident of a separate fall, per Punchbowl News' John Bresnahan, which is attributed to "lingering effects of polio." A spokesperson indicated that "Senator McConnell is fine. The lingering effects of polio in his left leg will not disrupt his regular schedule of work."

There's been plenty of chatter about McConnell's fall over social media, especially as this is not the first incident. Many are also raising the question about term limits as a result. McConnell has been senator since 1985, and he began his first term just a few months after Vice President JD Vance was born in August 1984.

