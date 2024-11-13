He's Back: Trump Returns to the Swamp
Another Airliner Got Blasted by Gunfire in Haiti
We're Glossing Over Something That Cannot Be Ignored Regarding the 2020 and 2024...
How Hakeem Jeffries Responded When Pressed on How Dems Got Taken to the...
Liz Warren Gets Wrecked Trying to Attack Trump's Secretary of Defense Pick
Watch How KJP Responded When Asked About 'Awkwardness' Between Biden, Harris After Trump...
Hinchcliffe: 'I Apologize to Absolutely Nobody'
VIP
How RFK Jr. Just Gave the American People a Voice in Choosing Political...
VIP
Pence Offers His Reaction to Trump’s Cabinet Picks
Besty Devos Responds to Trump's Plan to Dismantle the Department of Education
Humiliation: Everyone Admits Bob Casey Lost...Except for Bob Casey
Jack Smith to Resign Before Trump Inaugurated
'The View' Co-Host Goes on Unhinged Rant About Nikki Haley's Support for Trump
There's More Financial Concerns With Kamala Harris' Campaign, This Time to Do With...
Tipsheet

And the New Senate Majority Leader Is...

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 13, 2024 12:10 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

This article has been updated with a response from Sen. John Thune (R-SD) on becoming the new Senate Majority Leader.

On Wednesday, Republican senators selected Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD) as their new leader for the 119th Congress. Republicans have not picked a new leader in 18 years, but Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) revealed earlier this year that he was stepping aside from the role after noticeably experiencing health issues. The process kicked off at 9:30am, but the first round of voting didn't take place until around 11:30am. Thune beat out Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), who also challenged McConnell in 2022, and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), who previously held Thune's role.

Advertisement

Thune ultimately won on the second round with 29 votes. He was nominated for the position by Sens. Mike Rounds (R-SD) and Steve Daines (R-MT), the latter who served as this cycle's chairman of the National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC).

Punchbowl's John Bresnahan posted that the final tally was for Thune, 29-24 votes. 

In order for a leader to be chosen, he must receive a majority of votes, with the candidate with the least number of votes being eliminated after the first round if there aren't enough votes. Scott was eliminated after the first round. 

Shortly before Thune was officially declared the winner, Matthew Foldi also pointed out that there is deep significance for South Dakota, given that Gov. Kristi Noem has been selected by President-elect Donald Trump's to lead the Department of Homeland Security. 

While Scott sought to draw a strong connection to Trump's America First policies when lobbying for the role, Trump, who is also on Capitol Hill for Wednesday, declined to get involved. Scott also had quite the online campaign going for him in his favor, and won reelection last Tuesday by close to 13 percentage points. All three pledged to support Trump, though. 

Recommended

We're Glossing Over Something That Cannot Be Ignored Regarding the 2020 and 2024 Elections Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Scott's run for leadership, who has the support from Elon Musk, has been a trending topic over X. 

According to POLITICO's Ursula Perano, Scott earned 13 votes on the first round to Cornyn's 15 votes and Thune's 23 votes.

As the Punchbowl newsletter mentioned for Wednesday morning, "With President-elect Donald Trump pushing GOP lawmakers to hit the ground running in January, the new Senate majority leader will be in the middle of just about everything during the 119th Congress." Republicans will not only control the White House and the Senate, but the House as well for the 119th Congress. 

Shortly after the vote was cast and the selection was announced, Thune shared his thoughts on going from number two to the top Republican in the Senate. 

Advertisement
Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We're Glossing Over Something That Cannot Be Ignored Regarding the 2020 and 2024 Elections Matt Vespa
Besty Devos Responds to Trump's Plan to Dismantle the Department of Education Madeline Leesman
Humiliation: Everyone Admits Bob Casey Lost...Except for Bob Casey Guy Benson
Liz Warren Gets Wrecked Trying to Attack Trump's Secretary of Defense Pick Matt Vespa
How Hakeem Jeffries Responded When Pressed on How Dems Got Taken to the Cleaners Matt Vespa
Another Airliner Got Blasted by Gunfire in Haiti Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
We're Glossing Over Something That Cannot Be Ignored Regarding the 2020 and 2024 Elections Matt Vespa
Advertisement