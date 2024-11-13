And the New Senate Majority Leader Is...

This article has been updated with a response from Sen. John Thune (R-SD) on becoming the new Senate Majority Leader.

On Wednesday, Republican senators selected Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD) as their new leader for the 119th Congress. Republicans have not picked a new leader in 18 years, but Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) revealed earlier this year that he was stepping aside from the role after noticeably experiencing health issues. The process kicked off at 9:30am, but the first round of voting didn't take place until around 11:30am. Thune beat out Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), who also challenged McConnell in 2022, and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), who previously held Thune's role.

Thune ultimately won on the second round with 29 votes. He was nominated for the position by Sens. Mike Rounds (R-SD) and Steve Daines (R-MT), the latter who served as this cycle's chairman of the National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC).

Punchbowl's John Bresnahan posted that the final tally was for Thune, 29-24 votes.

🚨JOHN RANDOLPH THUNE is your new Senate Republican leader. https://t.co/6brxbbMM7H — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 13, 2024

In order for a leader to be chosen, he must receive a majority of votes, with the candidate with the least number of votes being eliminated after the first round if there aren't enough votes. Scott was eliminated after the first round.

Shortly before Thune was officially declared the winner, Matthew Foldi also pointed out that there is deep significance for South Dakota, given that Gov. Kristi Noem has been selected by President-elect Donald Trump's to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

Assuming @SenJohnThune wins @SenateGOP leader race, it's a banner week for South Dakotans@KristiNoem to Homeland Security, and Thune would be running the Senate GOP for the rest of the Trump era — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 13, 2024

While Scott sought to draw a strong connection to Trump's America First policies when lobbying for the role, Trump, who is also on Capitol Hill for Wednesday, declined to get involved. Scott also had quite the online campaign going for him in his favor, and won reelection last Tuesday by close to 13 percentage points. All three pledged to support Trump, though.

Scott's run for leadership, who has the support from Elon Musk, has been a trending topic over X.

According to POLITICO's Ursula Perano, Scott earned 13 votes on the first round to Cornyn's 15 votes and Thune's 23 votes.

Rick Scott for Senate Majority Leader! https://t.co/lpT34yHTKk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2024

I’m told it was Thune 23 votes, Cornyn 15, Scott 13



There was a motion to delay the second vote two hours. It failed https://t.co/zITEf7ChTG — Ursula Perano (@UrsulaPerano) November 13, 2024

As the Punchbowl newsletter mentioned for Wednesday morning, "With President-elect Donald Trump pushing GOP lawmakers to hit the ground running in January, the new Senate majority leader will be in the middle of just about everything during the 119th Congress." Republicans will not only control the White House and the Senate, but the House as well for the 119th Congress.

Shortly after the vote was cast and the selection was announced, Thune shared his thoughts on going from number two to the top Republican in the Senate.

Thune: I am extremely honored to have earned the support of my colleagues to lead the Senate in the 119th Congress, and I am beyond proud of the work we have done to secure our majority and the White House. This Republican team is united behind President Trump's agenda, and our… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 13, 2024

