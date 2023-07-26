After Chaotic Court Day for Hunter, the White House Can't Get Its Story...
Tipsheet

McConnell Addresses Concerns After Freezing Up at Press Conference

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  July 26, 2023 3:45 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) appeared unwell at the start of his usual weekly press conference in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, freezing up after stepping forward to begin remarks before being steadied by Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) helped away from the gathered reporters by Senator John Barrasso (R-WY). 

Here's the moment:

McConnell returned to the press availability after a few minutes and seemed fine as usual answering questions from reporters. "I'm fine" was his answer when one reported raised the situation that unfolded earlier in the press conference and affirmed that he remained fully able to carry out his duties. 

An aide to McConnell told NBC News that the GOP leader had "felt lightheaded and stepped away for a moment" but pointed out that he soon returned to "handle Q&A, which as everyone observed was sharp."

Unsurprisingly, the mainstream media quickly latched onto McConnell's situation at Wednesday's press conference in an apparent diversion from coverage of Hunter Biden's plea deal falling apart in Delaware. But perhaps more notable is the media's sudden concern with the health and fitness of America's elected leaders. 

Will there be equal coverage and questions about how Joe Biden — who trips over nothing up staircases, struggles to string sentences together at times, and routinely botches explanations of U.S. policy — or Senator John Fetterman are doing? Any questions of their fitness to serve any time they exhibit potentially alarming behavior? Of course not.  

