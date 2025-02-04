Trump Nominee Comes Under Fire for Racist Posts and Defense of Chinese Communist Party

David Beattie, a former speechwriter for President Donald Trump, has been nominated to a top position in the current administration. This development has come under scrutiny due to some of Beattie’s previous statements about race and seeming support for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The remarks have sparked concerns because Beattie will be in a position to influence American foreign policy – especially in relation to China.

The nominee has appeared to justify the CCP’s brutal treatment of Uyghur Muslims, argued that the Republican Party should not court Black voters, and intimated that White men should be in charge.

Beattie in November wrote a post on X in which he insisted that “Competent white men must be in charge if you want things to work” and lamented that “our entire national ideology is predicated on coddling the feelings of women and minorities, and demoralizing competent white men.”

In another post, he sarcastically said, “I don’t’ think we’ve heard enough complaining from women and minorities.”

Darren Beattie is also an unrepentant bigot who was fired from Duke University in 2018 for attending a conference with white nationalists. He’s pretty open about his views https://t.co/geakGb4ChT pic.twitter.com/0ReiqKzyut — Darvio Morrow (@DTheKingpin) February 3, 2025

Last August, he wrote a post saying the “Black vote is a mirage for dupes and retard consultants” and that it is “Time to activate the white vote.”

Black vote is a mirage for dupes and retard consultants.



Time to activate the white vote.



"White males way up" https://t.co/riF3QcZGCu — Darren J. Beattie 🌐 (@DarrenJBeattie) August 8, 2024

In other posts, Beattie attacked former Heritage Foundation Kay Cole James and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), saying they need to “learn their natural place” and “take a KNEE to MAGA.”

I still want to know exactly why Tim Scott and Kay Cole James need to learn their "natural place" and bend the knee to MAGA. I'm sure there's totally a non-racist reason for that. https://t.co/ZBIFPXGWuZ pic.twitter.com/gDjv9aqM6j — Jane Coaston 🏔️ (@janecoaston) February 3, 2025

The nominee also appears to support the Chinese Communist Party’s treatment to Uyghur Muslims, having written several posts in which he defended the CCP.

In one post, he claimed that the CCP is not “genocidal” but that “They just object to Uyghur supremacy and uyghurness.” He argued that “If uyghurs simply reject Uyghur supremacy, they’ll have no problem functioning in Chinese society.”

Beattie also claimed, “America treats rural whites far worse than China treats Uiguhrs.”

.@DarrenJBeattie, the new acting Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy…



- denies the Uyghur genocide

- claims U.S. Government treats white Americans worse than the Chinese Communist Party treats Uyghurs

- says that Uyghurs should be “ashamed” for objecting to CCP… https://t.co/qHvJogVK1C pic.twitter.com/XYUhq1VJmP — Michael Sobolik (@michaelsobolik) February 3, 2025

The CCP has been repeatedly accused of carrying out a series of human rights abuses against the Uyghur Muslim population in Xinjiang. These include mass detention in re-education camps, forced labor, torture, sexual abuse, forced sterilizations, family separations, and other atrocities, according to Human Rights Watch.

In a message published on Revolver News, a site he owns, he said he has “been given the great honor of serving once again in Trump’s administration, this time in the Department of State” to help “fulfill President Trump’s agenda.”

Beattie was fired from his position in Trump’s administration in 2018 when it was revealed that he spoke at a conference held by the HL Mencken Club. The organization has been associated with White nationalist figures such as Robert Spencer, Peter Brimelow, and John Derbyshire, who was fired from National Review for making racist comments such as suggesting that the New York City subway is “an underworld that is not just teeming but also almost entirely colored.”

These issues are sure to come up during Beattie’s Senate confirmation hearings. Democratic lawmakers are sure to oppose his appointment based on these remarks. Republicans, who dominate the upper chamber at the moment, will likely have some pointed questions about the nominee’s past comments – especially those related to the CCP’s treatment of the Uyghurs.

As undersecretary, Beattie would be the third-highest ranked official in the State Department. He would oversee regional bureaus which cover different areas of the globe. He would advise State Department Secretary Marco Rubio on foreign policy issues while managing day-to-day operations.

Beattie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.