Trump Sends Iran a Warning of ‘Total Obliteration’
Why Trump Hosting Netanyahu at the White House Is Significant
Reporter Highlights the One Paragraph That Shreds the Entire NYT Hit Piece on...
Here’s How Many FBI Employees Were Tasked With Taking Down Trump
Tomi Lahren Drops MASSIVE Truth Bomb About DEI Debate
BREAKING: Senate Confirms Doug Collins as Veterans Affairs Secretary
Ron DeSantis Makes AWESOME Announcement on Second Amendment in Florida
This GOP Lawmaker Just Introduced a Bill to Eliminate the Education Department
Charlie Kirk: USAID Is 'A Deep State Slush Fund'
VIP
Yikes: Meet the New DNC Vice Chairman, in His Own Words
CBS Politicizes California Fires With Immigration Issue
VIP
Democrats Sure Threw a Fit About USAID
NY AG Letitia James Is Telling Her Entire State to Ignore This Trump...
Did You Notice What's Missing From Netanyahu's Schedule While Visiting Capitol Hill?
Tipsheet

Trump to Become First Sitting President to Attend Super Bowl

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  February 04, 2025 2:30 PM
Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP

Former President Joe Biden had a habit of not doing many interviews throughout his entire term, including when it comes to skipping out of the traditional interview before the Super Bowl. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, will be participating in a pretaped interview with Fox News' Bret Baier. He also did Fox News interviews before the Super Bowl for his first term. Achieving what other presidents have done and what his predecessor did not is not exactly a high bar, though, and sure enough, Trump is going even further than that.

Advertisement

On Tuesday afternoon, ML Football shared over X that Trump will be the first sitting president to attend the game in person. He'll also be on the Fox pregame show. According to reports from CNN, a White House official confirmed that Trump is indeed expected to attend. 

Not all were excited about the news, though. Per an actual headline from New York Magazine's Intelligencer, "Trump to Attend Super Bowl Because We Can’t Have a Moment’s Peace."

The text of the brief article was as childish and also irrelevant as you'd expect, given the laughable headline:

If you were planning on avoiding politics at your Super Bowl watch party next weekend, bad news: Donald Trump will attend Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, because it is important that Americans never have a respite from thinking about the president.

Trump’s plan to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in person was first reported by Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News on Tuesday morning. A White House official later confirmed the news to various outlets.

...

Trump, of course, has has been a central figure in many recent NFL controversies, from national anthem protests to deranged conspiracy theories about Taylor Swift and Joe Biden fixing last year’s game. Since the pop star is expected to attend Sunday’s game once again to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, there will certainly be plenty of chatter about her bad blood with the president. (Halftime headliner Kendrick Lamar is also not a fan, though his beef with Trump has drawn far less attention than Swift’s.)

So whether you’re a Super Bowl ticketholder attempting to enter the stadium, a football fan trying to focus on what’s happening on the field, or a Swiftie who wants to catch a few cute Taylor and Travis moments without arguing about “childless cat ladies,” Trump’s presence is going to make your Sunday significantly more annoying. But maybe that’s fitting; unless you’re fully Team MAGA, that’s kind of what being alive in 2025 is all about.

Recommended

Here’s How Many FBI Employees Were Tasked With Taking Down Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement

For all the talk about the beef with Trump and Taylor Swift, who is also expected to be at the game, there's of course no mention of how he has the support of another player for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, and his family

While Trump attending the Super Bowl is unprecedented, this is only political because those in the media suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome so severely make it so. Who cares if Swift and Trump are both attending? We have an actual present and active president now, who attends such events. Biden was rightfully criticized for chickening out of his Super Bowl interview, though it wasn't surprising, especially in hindsight. Although it would be months before Biden was forced out of the race and replaced by then-Vice President Kamala Harris, it may have been the beginning of Democrats and their allies in serious disarray over the former president's faculties, or lack thereof.

Trump also attended the Army-Navy football game last December, as president-elect, and the NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets last October when he was on the campaign trail in the key swing state of Pennsylvania. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here’s How Many FBI Employees Were Tasked With Taking Down Trump Matt Vespa
Reporter Highlights the One Paragraph That Shreds the Entire NYT Hit Piece on Elon Musk Matt Vespa
Did You Notice What's Missing From Netanyahu's Schedule While Visiting Capitol Hill? Rebecca Downs
The Gall of Pete Buttigieg Guy Benson
Two Reagan National Airport Employees Were Just Arrested. Here's Why. Madeline Leesman
Tomi Lahren Drops MASSIVE Truth Bomb About DEI Debate Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here’s How Many FBI Employees Were Tasked With Taking Down Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement