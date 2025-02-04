Trump to Become First Sitting President to Attend Super Bowl

Former President Joe Biden had a habit of not doing many interviews throughout his entire term, including when it comes to skipping out of the traditional interview before the Super Bowl. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, will be participating in a pretaped interview with Fox News' Bret Baier. He also did Fox News interviews before the Super Bowl for his first term. Achieving what other presidents have done and what his predecessor did not is not exactly a high bar, though, and sure enough, Trump is going even further than that.

On Tuesday afternoon, ML Football shared over X that Trump will be the first sitting president to attend the game in person. He'll also be on the Fox pregame show. According to reports from CNN, a White House official confirmed that Trump is indeed expected to attend.

🚨JUST IN: President Donald Trump will be attending the #Eagles - #Chiefs Super Bowl in New Orleans this Sunday.



Trump also plans to be on the FOX pregame show & will be the first sitting president ever to attend the Super Bowl in person.



Expect to see a lot of Trump on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/RppXepfpx7 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 4, 2025

Not all were excited about the news, though. Per an actual headline from New York Magazine's Intelligencer, "Trump to Attend Super Bowl Because We Can’t Have a Moment’s Peace."

The text of the brief article was as childish and also irrelevant as you'd expect, given the laughable headline:

If you were planning on avoiding politics at your Super Bowl watch party next weekend, bad news: Donald Trump will attend Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, because it is important that Americans never have a respite from thinking about the president. Trump’s plan to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in person was first reported by Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News on Tuesday morning. A White House official later confirmed the news to various outlets. ... Trump, of course, has has been a central figure in many recent NFL controversies, from national anthem protests to deranged conspiracy theories about Taylor Swift and Joe Biden fixing last year’s game. Since the pop star is expected to attend Sunday’s game once again to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, there will certainly be plenty of chatter about her bad blood with the president. (Halftime headliner Kendrick Lamar is also not a fan, though his beef with Trump has drawn far less attention than Swift’s.) So whether you’re a Super Bowl ticketholder attempting to enter the stadium, a football fan trying to focus on what’s happening on the field, or a Swiftie who wants to catch a few cute Taylor and Travis moments without arguing about “childless cat ladies,” Trump’s presence is going to make your Sunday significantly more annoying. But maybe that’s fitting; unless you’re fully Team MAGA, that’s kind of what being alive in 2025 is all about.

For all the talk about the beef with Trump and Taylor Swift, who is also expected to be at the game, there's of course no mention of how he has the support of another player for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, and his family.

While Trump attending the Super Bowl is unprecedented, this is only political because those in the media suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome so severely make it so. Who cares if Swift and Trump are both attending? We have an actual present and active president now, who attends such events. Biden was rightfully criticized for chickening out of his Super Bowl interview, though it wasn't surprising, especially in hindsight. Although it would be months before Biden was forced out of the race and replaced by then-Vice President Kamala Harris, it may have been the beginning of Democrats and their allies in serious disarray over the former president's faculties, or lack thereof.

Trump also attended the Army-Navy football game last December, as president-elect, and the NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets last October when he was on the campaign trail in the key swing state of Pennsylvania.