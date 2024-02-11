Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Is in the Hospital Again
Bill Maher Tears Into Entitled Liberal Whiners Who Hate America and Have No...
The One Tweet That Perfectly Captured the NYT's Hypocrisy on Age and Mental...
BONUS: No Biden On Super Bowl Sunday
After Ducking the Super Bowl the White House Issues Tone-Deaf Video of Biden...
Border Czar Mayorkas Blames Congress for Immigration Crisis
Biden’s Climate Agenda Will Cost Taxpayers Nearly $800 Billion
Jill Biden Reportedly Irate WH Aides Keep Putting Joe In the Public Eye
DNC Puts Up Billboards Attacking RFK Jr. Over Donors Linked to Trump
Crime Caused by Illegal Migrants Skyrocket Thanks to Joe Biden
Mike Gallagher Is Out. Now What?
Dems: the Best Way to Counter Biden's Disastrous Speech Is to Put Him...
Denver Democrat Accuses Trump of Wanting to Accelerate the Border Crisis
Oh, So a Deported Child Rapist Snuck Back in Again and Has Been...
Tipsheet

Top Democratic Strategist Points Out Why Biden Skipping Super Bowl Interview Is a Huge Mistake

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 11, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

One Democratic Party strategist knows that Joe Biden skipping an interview with CBS News before Super Bowl LVIII is a mistake. It also exposes a voter concern thrust into the limelight following Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report on Biden’s mishandling classified information. 

Advertisement

While no charges were filed, despite the conclusion that Joe willfully retained classified files, he was determined to be too old and senile to be charged. If Biden intends to neutralize doubts about his age, hiding from the media isn’t it. James Carville noted that refusal to do this internet in what is arguably the biggest television audience of the year only shows that the White House staff doesn’t trust him: 

On Thursday, when this report was released, Biden held a presser at the White House, which was disastrous. On paper, I’ll admit that if voters think you’re aloof and too old, getting out there showing vigor and mental competency is the only way to go—Biden can’t de-age. The problem is that Joe comes off as angry and will trip up over his tongue because, unlike Obama, he’s as inartful as they come. He also mixed up the presidents of Mexico and Egypt. So, while hiding Biden, which CNN’s Van Jones pitched not too long ago, was viewed as the way to go, this report has shattered that protocol.  

Recommended

Bill Maher Tears Into Entitled Liberal Whiners Who Hate America and Have No Perspective Matt Vespa
Advertisement

CBS News wasn’t unfriendly territory for Biden, reportedly only of the few networks that remain in the president’s good graces. If aides can’t trust him to lose his marbles here, you know it’s bad. I’m not complaining, but this would have been a prime opportunity for Biden to defend and promote his record and reassure the country he’s mentally fit, especially now.  

Oh well. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Tears Into Entitled Liberal Whiners Who Hate America and Have No Perspective Matt Vespa
Mike Gallagher Is Out. Now What? Rebecca Downs
Hillary Clinton Did Joe Biden No Favors With These Remarks Matt Vespa
Jill Biden Reportedly Irate WH Aides Keep Putting Joe In the Public Eye Sarah Arnold
The One Tweet That Perfectly Captured the NYT's Hypocrisy on Age and Mental Health Matt Vespa
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Is in the Hospital Again Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher Tears Into Entitled Liberal Whiners Who Hate America and Have No Perspective Matt Vespa
Advertisement