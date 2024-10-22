Trump Attended Sunday Night Football. Here's What Happened.

Donald Trump dominated in Pennsylvania over the weekend. He executed one of the greatest political stunts with his trip to McDonald’s in Bucks County and later attended Sunday Night Football at Heinz Field* to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers dog walk the New York Jets 37-15. The media wouldn’t showcase much for obvious reasons, but MAGA fever took over the stadium (via Fox News):
On average, NBC shows Taylor Swift 7 times during an NFL broadcast.— John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) October 21, 2024
Tonight, they showed Trump only once, and just for a few seconds.
This is why:
pic.twitter.com/yI3SsqEbU0
Chants of "USA!" break out in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/9ZbsGo5l76— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2024
And when Steelers fans spotted the 45th President of the United States, a loud "U-S-A!" chant filled the stadium.
Trump’s Deputy Director of Communications, Margo Martin, shared the video on X of Trump pumping his fist, egging the Steelers fans below on as they chanted. Trump was spotted waving to fans as well.
Former Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown, who spoke at the Latrobe rally and endorsed Trump publicly ahead of this year’s presidential election, was waiting for the Republican candidate on the tarmac ahead of the game.
[…]
If that national attention wasn’t enough, the Steelers knew they had to reinforce its security protocols with Trump expected to make his appearance, telling fans to arrive earlier to parking lots and the game to ensure they have a good fan experience.
"With former President Trump expected to attend Sunday night's game as a guest of an individual suite holder, we are working with Secret Service and local authorities to ensure the safety and security of all our fans," the statement said. "As always, we will work to make the fan experience the same as it always is for every Steelers home game at Acrisure Stadium.
Pittsburgh- Antonio Brown is currently outside of the Steelers stadium wearing a dark MAGA hat and throwing out rally towels reading “Trump/Vance” ahead of tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/ec9wkv0qRB— Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) October 20, 2024
Turning Point Action has come with its own Trump/Vance 'terrible towels' at tailgate party before #Steelers game as it registers voters ahead of Trump arrival pic.twitter.com/eREIFJmMQi— Rob Crilly (@robcrilly) October 20, 2024
One woman ran onto the field with a Trump sign:
🚨Just witnessed this at The Steelers game. Claudia Rose is her name, she showed me her fresh MAGA tattoo on her face today 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Z94jklZY60— Steven Steele (@MrStevenSteele) October 21, 2024
We got a field crasher at the Steelers/Jets game with a sign that says “Trump secure border. Kamala open border” and you’re blackpilling???— Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 21, 2024
pic.twitter.com/A07e0C7Afb
Play was suspended because a woman just ran on the field with a Trump sign. She was taken off the field. A "USA" chant then broke out. He is in attendance for tonight's game.— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 21, 2024
The McDonald's gig was a better media opportunity, but this didn't hurt. It was an excellent outing for the Trump team this weekend.
Kamala, not so much.
*I’m not calling it Acrisure Stadium
