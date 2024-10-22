Trump Attended Sunday Night Football. Here's What Happened.

Donald Trump dominated in Pennsylvania over the weekend. He executed one of the greatest political stunts with his trip to McDonald’s in Bucks County and later attended Sunday Night Football at Heinz Field* to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers dog walk the New York Jets 37-15. The media wouldn’t showcase much for obvious reasons, but MAGA fever took over the stadium (via Fox News):

On average, NBC shows Taylor Swift 7 times during an NFL broadcast. Tonight, they showed Trump only once, and just for a few seconds. This is why: pic.twitter.com/yI3SsqEbU0

And when Steelers fans spotted the 45th President of the United States, a loud "U-S-A!" chant filled the stadium.

Trump’s Deputy Director of Communications, Margo Martin, shared the video on X of Trump pumping his fist, egging the Steelers fans below on as they chanted. Trump was spotted waving to fans as well.

Former Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown, who spoke at the Latrobe rally and endorsed Trump publicly ahead of this year’s presidential election, was waiting for the Republican candidate on the tarmac ahead of the game.

[…]

If that national attention wasn’t enough, the Steelers knew they had to reinforce its security protocols with Trump expected to make his appearance, telling fans to arrive earlier to parking lots and the game to ensure they have a good fan experience.

"With former President Trump expected to attend Sunday night's game as a guest of an individual suite holder, we are working with Secret Service and local authorities to ensure the safety and security of all our fans," the statement said. "As always, we will work to make the fan experience the same as it always is for every Steelers home game at Acrisure Stadium.