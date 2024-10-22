Is There Something Cooking in Nevada?
VIP
What Is CBS News Doing With This Kamala Transcript Fiasco?
Unseen Middle-Class Black Voters Move Right
Harris Appeals for the Anti-Catholic Vote
CDC Can Make Good Immunization Policy Without Picking Winners and Losers
Make No Mistake – Lawfare Is on the Ballot
To Prosper, or Not to Prosper, That Is the Question?
Data ‘Cap’ Government Idiocy: They Want Price Controls on the Internet
To Stop the Fentanyl Epidemic and Boost U.S. Manufacturing, End the De Minimis...
Misinformation, Disinformation, & Conspiracy Theories
Fresh Musings on Ethics and the Swamp
World War IV at the Door
Get Ready for the Real Insurrection
National Popular Vote Would Increase Distrust in Elections
Tipsheet

Trump Attended Sunday Night Football. Here's What Happened.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 22, 2024 12:45 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Donald Trump dominated in Pennsylvania over the weekend. He executed one of the greatest political stunts with his trip to McDonald’s in Bucks County and later attended Sunday Night Football at Heinz Field* to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers dog walk the New York Jets 37-15. The media wouldn’t showcase much for obvious reasons, but MAGA fever took over the stadium (via Fox News):

Advertisement

And when Steelers fans spotted the 45th President of the United States, a loud "U-S-A!" chant filled the stadium. 

Trump’s Deputy Director of Communications, Margo Martin, shared the video on X of Trump pumping his fist, egging the Steelers fans below on as they chanted. Trump was spotted waving to fans as well. 

Former Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown, who spoke at the Latrobe rally and endorsed Trump publicly ahead of this year’s presidential election, was waiting for the Republican candidate on the tarmac ahead of the game. 

[…] 

If that national attention wasn’t enough, the Steelers knew they had to reinforce its security protocols with Trump expected to make his appearance, telling fans to arrive earlier to parking lots and the game to ensure they have a good fan experience. 

"With former President Trump expected to attend Sunday night's game as a guest of an individual suite holder, we are working with Secret Service and local authorities to ensure the safety and security of all our fans," the statement said. "As always, we will work to make the fan experience the same as it always is for every Steelers home game at Acrisure Stadium. 

Recommended

Tim Walz's Remarks About Trump's McDonald's Visit Shows Libs Know Kamala Blew It Matt Vespa
Advertisement

One woman ran onto the field with a Trump sign: 

Advertisement

The McDonald's gig was a better media opportunity, but this didn't hurt. It was an excellent outing for the Trump team this weekend. 

Kamala, not so much. 

***

*I’m not calling it Acrisure Stadium

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tim Walz's Remarks About Trump's McDonald's Visit Shows Libs Know Kamala Blew It Matt Vespa
Nate Silver: 'This Is Undeniably a Bearish Newsletter for Democrats' Matt Vespa
Is There Something Cooking in Nevada? Matt Vespa
Here's What Nathan Wade Told Congress About Fani Willis Mia Cathell
The Fall of Barack Hussein Obama Allen West
That 'Town Hall' That Kamala Harris Did With Liz Cheney Shows This Really Isn't Working Out Well for Her Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tim Walz's Remarks About Trump's McDonald's Visit Shows Libs Know Kamala Blew It Matt Vespa
Advertisement