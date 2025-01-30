Adam Schiff Tried to Take Down Kash Patel. It Went How You'd Expect.
Here Are the Details on Trump's Illegals to GITMO Plan
Dems Just Suffered Major Blow in Michigan With Peters Out and Rogers Likely...
Here's Why a CNN Reporter Melted Down After Trump's Reagan Airport Presser
The Lib Trolls Who Tried to Blame Trump for the Reagan Airport Disaster...
Kash Patel Had His Confirmation Hearing. Here's How it Went.
Josh Hawley Eviscerates Biden's FBI for Targeting Parents, Catholics, Pro-Lifers
Priest Expertly Trolls the Left by Channeling Elon Musk During Speech
Canada and Mexico Better Get Ready, As Tariffs Are Coming
New Book Looks to Reveal Interesting Details About Failed Joe Rogan-Kamala Harris Intervie...
VIP
Captain Sully Offers His Reaction to Tragic DC Plane Crash
VIP
Is Kamala Harris Still Leading the 2028 Primary?
Why Did Eric Swalwell Post This After the Deadly Air Collision?
House Democrat: Of Course We Should Revoke Visas From Pro-Terrorism Foreign Students in...
Tipsheet

Doug Burgum Confirmed As Interior Secretary

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  January 30, 2025 7:15 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

On Thursday night, the U.S. Senate voted to confirm former Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND) to lead the Department of the Interior. Burgum was easily confirmed, with a vote of 79-18. 

Advertisement

Burgum's replacement, Republican Gov. Kelly Armstrong, sent out a press release congratulating Burgum in his new role. 

"The strong support Governor Burgum received throughout the confirmation process speaks volumes about his unique qualifications to serve as Secretary of the Interior,” Armstrong said. “His background in energy, tribal relations, national parks and other public lands makes him the right person at the right time to lead the Department of the Interior, which touches every aspect of our lives in North Dakota," Armstrong said in his statement. "Doug understands that safe, responsible development of our nation’s abundant natural resources is key to curbing inflation, growing the economy and paying down our national debt for future generations. He will be an incredible asset to the Trump administration and, as chair of the National Energy Council, will help usher in a new era of U.S. energy dominance that benefits all Americans with reliable, affordable power."

Recommended

Adam Schiff Tried to Take Down Kash Patel. It Went How You'd Expect. Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

The Republican Governors Association (RGA) also posted their congratulations.

"Congratulations to our new Secretary of the Interior, Doug Burgum! Secretary Burgum will bring innovative solutions, common sense, and pragmatic leadership to the Department of the Interior," said Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA), the RGA chairman. "Republican governors look forward to working with President Trump and Secretary Burgum to maximize the responsible use of America’s natural resources, and unleash American energy."

Many of President Donald Trump's picks have been easily confirmed, especially Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was confirmed unanimously earlier this month, 99-0. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy was also confirmed on Tuesday, with a vote of 77-22. It likely was not a unanimous vote because those 22 Senate Democrats had been throwing a temper tantrum about an unrelated memo from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Lee Zeldin was also confirmed on Wednesday to lead the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in a 56-42 vote

Advertisement

However, potentially more controversial picks are coming, such as Tulsi Gabbard to be the director of national intelligence (DNI) and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to serve as secretary for Health & Human Services. 

Burgum had a pretty ordinary confirmation hearing before the Senate Energy Committeewith topics such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), energy, and permitting reform. What bizarre, memorable moments that came from that hearing earlier this month were thanks to Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI), who has had a habit of asking nominees as to if has ever made  "unwanted requests for sexual favors" and if he's committed sexual assault or harassment. 

During the RNC last July, Burgum had a speaking slot, during which he focused on how Trump would "make America energy dominant."

Armstrong's press release also explained more about Burgum's role:

As Interior Secretary, Burgum will lead the U.S. Department of the Interior, a Cabinet-level agency that manages the nation’s natural and cultural resources. The department employs approximately 70,000 employees in 11 technical bureaus: the National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Geological Survey, Office of Surface Mining Reclamation & Enforcement, and the federal bureaus of Indian Affairs, Indian Education, Land Management, Ocean Energy Management, Reclamation, Safety & Environmental Enforcement, and Trust Funds Administration. The department provides access to more than 500 million acres of public lands, 700 million acres of subsurface minerals, and 1.7 billion acres of the Outer Continental Shelf.

Trump also has appointed Burgum to chair the newly created National Energy Council. As chairman, Burgum will also have a seat on the National Security Council.

Advertisement

As Fox News' Chad Pergram posted, the Senate is also voting to break the filibuster on the nomination of Chris Wright to lead the Department of Energy. 

Tags: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Adam Schiff Tried to Take Down Kash Patel. It Went How You'd Expect. Katie Pavlich
Kash Patel Had His Confirmation Hearing. Here's How it Went. Jeff Charles
Why Couldn't DC Officials Say This Last Night About the Reagan Air Disaster? Matt Vespa
New Book Looks to Reveal Interesting Details About Failed Joe Rogan-Kamala Harris Interview Attempts Rebecca Downs
Lindsey Graham's Exchange With Kash Patel Reminds Us How Corrupt the FBI Has Become Jeff Charles
Trump’s Winning Streak Is Totally Discombobulating The Democrats Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Adam Schiff Tried to Take Down Kash Patel. It Went How You'd Expect. Katie Pavlich
Advertisement