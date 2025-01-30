Mazie Hirono Is Back at It With Her Weird Questioning

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) seems to be deadset on asking every single Trump nominee who appears before her whether they'll entertain her sexual assault obsession. So far, all of them have easily sidestepped her character assassination attempt, similar to how you'd scrape dung off your shoe.

This time, Hirono set her sex-crazed eyes on Daniel P. Driscoll, President Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of the Army.

During Driscoll's Senate confirmation hearing in front of the U.S. Armed Services Committee, the Democrat senator regurgitated the same brain-numbing line of questioning she had hurled at Pete Hegseth and Doug Burgum.

"Mr. Driscoll, I ask the following two initial questions of all nominees who come before any of the committees on which I sit to ensure the fitness of the nominees," Hirono prefaced her prepared remarks.

"Since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature?" Hirono asked a bewildered Driscoll.

"Never," Driscoll answered firmly.

"Have you ever faced discipline or entered into a settlement related to this kind of conduct?" Hirono then pressed.

"Never," Driscoll replied again, shaking his head.

Hirono ran between hearings Wednesday to ask Kash Patel, whom Trump tapped to head the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the same smutty questions, which she claimed are part of her "responsibilities" to pose.

Deranged Senator Mazie Hirono continues asking Trump nominees if they've committed assault.



This time it's Kash Patel. How many times is she going to do this nonsense? pic.twitter.com/PQAJczbTg2 — Media Research Center (@theMRC) January 30, 2025

"No, senator, I have not," Patel told Hirono twice, after she essentially asked if he ever raped anyone.

Hirono was previously lambasted for her "deranged" opening questions when she asked Burgum earlier this month if he had ever made unwanted sexual advances on others or was reprimanded over such sexual misconduct.

On X, comedian Tim Young suggested that the "more Mazie Hirono asks [C]abinet nominees if they've sexually assaulted someone…the more I think she's guilty of it herself."

"This lady has issues," conservative commentator Chad Prather said of Hirono.

"What is wrong with Dems??" American Majority president Ned Ryun tweeted. "They are apparently bat guano crazy sex pervs. Is this all they think about??"

As for Driscoll, he's one of Trump's least controversial candidates. At the time of his nomination, Trump touted Driscoll as "a disruptor" and an agent of "change."

Driscoll, a political outsider and relatively unknown figure, attended Yale Law School on the G.I. Bill and was classmates with Vice President JD Vance, to whom he recently served as senior advisor. Prior to entering the political scene, Driscoll served in the U.S. Army. He was deployed with the 10th Mountain Division as a Cavalry Scout Platoon Leader in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. According to Military.com, his accolades include an Army Commendation Medal, Ranger tab, and a Combat Action Badge.

In 2020, Driscoll ran for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, but finished sixth in a crowded GOP primary to Madison Cawthorn, who ultimately won that seat. In that race, Driscoll had earned the endorsement of Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), a vocal member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee who has raised concerns about Army personnel issues before.