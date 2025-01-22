Trump Responds to Bishop Who Used Interfaith Prayer Service to Go on Political Rant

On Tuesday, as we covered earlier, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, as well as their families, participated in the National Prayer Service, an interfaith service meant to celebrate the incoming administration. Episcopalian Bishop Mariann Budde, however, decided to turn her sermon at the event into a political rant, even targeting the president.

Vance had some great facial expressions in response, and Trump sort of laughed it off. "Not too exciting, was it," he said in response. "They could do much better." Indeed they could, and they should have, for such an event taking place at the National Cathedral.

Trump responds to the sermon at the National Prayer Service, that asked him to take “mercy” on those “scared” of his presidency.



“Not too exciting, was it.”



“They could do much better,” Trump says. https://t.co/Zgvb1l5ICq pic.twitter.com/50QanxBNFc — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) January 21, 2025

We haven't heard the end of Trump there, though. He responded further in a TruthSocial post, claling for an apology and expressing ire in particular over her focus on immigration.

"The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater. She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way. She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart," the president pointed out before bringing up policy issues.

"She failed to mention the large number of illegal migrants that came into our Country and killed people. Many were deposited from jails and mental institutions. It is a giant crime wave that is taking place in the USA," Trump's post continued before returning to general criticisms. "Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one. She is not very good at her job! She and her church owe the public an apology!"

Trump has long been an advocate for those Americans who were the victims of violent crimes committed at the hands of illegal immigrants who were let in as a result of our wide open borders thanks to the Biden-Harris administration. He's also often pointed out that so many are coming over from other countries that are emptying their jails and institutions to do so.

"And the people, the people who pick our crops and clean our office buildings, who labor in poultry farms and meat-packing plants, who wash the dishes after we eat in restaurants, they, they may not be citizens or have the proper documentation, but the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbors. They are faithful members of our churches and mosques, synagogues, and temples," Budde had said during her sermon.

"I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President, on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will taken away and that you help those who are fleeing warzones and persecution in their own lands to find compassion and welcome here," Budde had also said, mentioning the president directly before trying to actually add some religion in there. "Our God teaches us that we are to be merciful to the stranger, for we were all once strangers in this land. May God grant us the strength and courage to honor the dignity of every human being, to speak the truth to one another in love, and walk humbly with each other and our God for the good of all people, the good of all people in this nation and the world."

Trump was not wrong in calling out Budde's entire church. The Episcopal Church on Tuesday also put out a statement from church leaders on Trump's immigration executive orders. The statement read in part that they "read this news [of executive orders on immigration] with concern..."