The Media's Reaction to the RNC Shows They Don't Know How to React to This New GOP

Pollster Frank Luntz immediately noticed the change, tweeting what he’s never seen at a GOP convention: “A stage filled with hardworking taxpayers, African-Americans, working women, union members, and delegates dancing in the aisles. Speeches bashing Corporate America and the status quo.”

He added, “We witnessed the realignment of American politics, Trump-style.”

Last night, voters saw a Republican Party that they (and I) have never seen before.



We… — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) July 16, 2024

And the liberal media has no idea what to do. What they’re doing now comes off as unseemly and condescending, channeling the untamable urge to lecture and criticize. It’s why many Americans, specifically young men, are fleeing the Democratic Party. No one likes being nagged endlessly, and liberal America is fraught with whiny, woke cretins who think it’s evil to watch football and eat hamburgers. They’re tired of being called racist and having everyday mundane activities be attacked as racist by this chardonnay-guzzling who brigade.

Closing @cnn thoughts in night 2 of the @gop convention … another successful outing for Trump. Winners: Sanders, Babydog, DeSantis, everyday Americans who told their stories beautifully. pic.twitter.com/4xGgF1fGGj — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 17, 2024

It's also pathetically transparent. When everyday American speakers, who are non-politicians, deliver short and sweet speeches about how life under Joe Biden has become intolerable, they interject by fact-checking the remarks. The big theme on night two for some was the rise of crime under Biden, both committed by fellow citizens and illegal aliens alike—ABC News tried to sell the line that crime is down. No, reporting on crime is down among municipalities nationwide because the figures were going to wreck the Left’s soft-on-crime approach to public safety.

“Statistics show crime is down” – ABC’s @TerryMoran after rousing address from crime victims’ rights advocate Madeline Brame. pic.twitter.com/STa0xvNd1E — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) July 17, 2024

A most disturbing and distasteful event occurred when MSNBC’s Chris Hayes seemed to mock the everyday American speeches, which included the family of Rachel Morin, who was raped and murdered by an illegal alien last August in Maryland. Host Joy Reid even chuckled because Hayes didn’t think these speeches would resonate because no one at MSNBC speaks to real people. They hang out with the same snobby, over-educated left-wingers who have never understood the value of a real day’s work in their lives. That alone is why Donald Trump is on track to beat Joe Biden.

DISGUSTING: @JoyAnnReid of MSDNC laughs as @chrislhayes mocks Michael Morin, the brother of Rachel Morin — a mother who was brutally raped and murdered by an illegal alien that Biden allowed into our country. pic.twitter.com/KVKwjaA77y — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 17, 2024

On PBS, the talk about illegal alien crime was, you guessed it, full-blown racism on display.

Amna Nawaz: “We have seen though...Republican rhetoric veer into outright racism, echoing some white supremacist notions as well. Do you think that will be avoided here tonight?”



David Brooks: “I hope so but Tucker Carlson was sitting next to Donald Trump the other night...” pic.twitter.com/GyJ6ysppnr — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) July 17, 2024

CNN's Van Jones after RNC speakers spoke about the disastrous consequences of the border crisis: "I felt very badly about the way that the immigrant community was portrayed. It is not true that immigrants are responsible for crime...They are much less likely to commit crime." pic.twitter.com/LndX2LJrzC — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 17, 2024

MSNBC’s Ari Melber was stunned and unable to comprehend why Donald Trump had a bandage on his ear. Perhaps it’s because it was shot off during the failed July 13 assassination attempt against him. Melber seemed incapable of understanding that politics is theater. It’s entertainment. It’s a show, and it’s always been that way, at least in the era of modern campaigning. He could only cope by saying this wasn’t a normal convention—whatever that meant.

MSNBC's Ari Melber on Trump's bandaged ear: "a prop...a spectacle for this candidate who we know is...obsessed with assorted spectacles...to mine and use Donald Trump's injury, and whether [they] do that in a way that overextends their credibility will be decided by the voters." pic.twitter.com/PEMXKBwOQK — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 16, 2024

@AriMelber - His head was nearly blown off by a millimeter, instead the bullet took a chunk of his ear off, and you're calling this a prop?



Just the kind of unhinged perspective as Joy Reid, Nicolle Wallace and the petulant morning show hosts on your network.



You're a joke. https://t.co/8TYncy20BE — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 17, 2024

