Tipsheet

The Media's Reaction to the RNC Shows They Don't Know How to React to This New GOP

Matt Vespa
July 17, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Pollster Frank Luntz immediately noticed the change, tweeting what he’s never seen at a GOP convention: “A stage filled with hardworking taxpayers, African-Americans, working women, union members, and delegates dancing in the aisles.   Speeches bashing Corporate America and the status quo.” 

He added, “We witnessed the realignment of American politics, Trump-style.” 

And the liberal media has no idea what to do. What they’re doing now comes off as unseemly and condescending, channeling the untamable urge to lecture and criticize. It’s why many Americans, specifically young men, are fleeing the Democratic Party. No one likes being nagged endlessly, and liberal America is fraught with whiny, woke cretins who think it’s evil to watch football and eat hamburgers. They’re tired of being called racist and having everyday mundane activities be attacked as racist by this chardonnay-guzzling who brigade.   

It's also pathetically transparent. When everyday American speakers, who are non-politicians, deliver short and sweet speeches about how life under Joe Biden has become intolerable, they interject by fact-checking the remarks. The big theme on night two for some was the rise of crime under Biden, both committed by fellow citizens and illegal aliens alike—ABC News tried to sell the line that crime is down. No, reporting on crime is down among municipalities nationwide because the figures were going to wreck the Left’s soft-on-crime approach to public safety.

A most disturbing and distasteful event occurred when MSNBC’s Chris Hayes seemed to mock the everyday American speeches, which included the family of Rachel Morin, who was raped and murdered by an illegal alien last August in Maryland. Host Joy Reid even chuckled because Hayes didn’t think these speeches would resonate because no one at MSNBC speaks to real people. They hang out with the same snobby, over-educated left-wingers who have never understood the value of a real day’s work in their lives. That alone is why Donald Trump is on track to beat Joe Biden. 

On PBS, the talk about illegal alien crime was, you guessed it, full-blown racism on display.

MSNBC’s Ari Melber was stunned and unable to comprehend why Donald Trump had a bandage on his ear. Perhaps it’s because it was shot off during the failed July 13 assassination attempt against him. Melber seemed incapable of understanding that politics is theater. It’s entertainment. It’s a show, and it’s always been that way, at least in the era of modern campaigning. He could only cope by saying this wasn’t a normal convention—whatever that meant.

