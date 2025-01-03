We Know When Trump Will Be Sentenced in Hush Money Case
Trump Responds to Biden Giving Award to Liz Cheney

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  January 03, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As Townhall has been covering, President Joe Biden awarded former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) with the Presidential Citizens Medal. Both are well-known antagonists of President-elect Donald Trump, and both served on the January 6 Select Committee, with Cheney as the vice chair and Thompson as the chairman. 

On Friday afternoon, Trump released a statement over Truth Social, in which he began by reminding how Cheney "has proven to be totally corrupt." He also called out Cheney, Thompson, and the other members of what he has frequently referred to as "the Unselect Committee," specifically for how they "destroyed and deleted all evidence from their crooked investigation of January 6th."

Trump continued his focus on Cheney, by reminding just how poorly she performed in her August 2022 primary, losing to now Rep. Harriet Hageman by over 37 points, 28.9 percent to Hageman's 66.3 percent. "Cheney has the distinction of losing her Congressional seat by the largest margin in History! The people of Wyoming understood how bad for our Country she was, but Biden rewarded her only because she hated "TRUMP," the post continued. Such is not only a reason why Cheney was likely given such an award by Biden, but also why she lost her primary and was removed from her spot as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference in May 2021, given that she made her distaste for Trump too much of a distraction.

The post continued from there by going after Cheney for her position on "endless wars," writing how Cheney is "a Warmonger of low intelligence. All she wants to do is kill people in 'Endless Wars,' with no gain other than to defense companies."

In conclusion, Trump went for one last dig at the January 6 Select Committee members, as well as then Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) writing, "Liz Cheney, Cryin’ Adam Kinzinger, Bennie Thompson, and the rest of these dishonest Thugs have gotten away with horrible things under the pretense of January 6th. Nancy Pelosi refused to accept the help which was offered for security. She is responsible, and admitted as much, for all to see, on her daughter’s tape. They have destroyed the lives of many people, and are rewarded by getting Biden Fake Medals. This is not America. January 20th cannot come fast enough. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

On Thursday, Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), also responded to news of the award about his fellow Wyomite, and he certainly had strong words for the former congresswoman. 

As he told reporters that same day news about the medal came out, "President Biden was either going to pardon Liz Cheney or give her an award. She doesn’t deserve either. She represents partisanship and divisiveness – not Wyoming." Last month, there was chatter that Biden was going to issue preemptive pardons for figures like Cheney, as well as now Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Dr. Anthony Fauci.  

Especially in the months before her primary, Cheney had been criticized by her constituents for not showing up for her state. She's also been criticized for many years as a carpetbagger. 

