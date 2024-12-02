'ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East': Trump Has a Warning if Hostages in Gaza Are Not Released

On Monday afternoon, President-elect Donald Trump released a statement over Truth Social making a clear demand that Hamas release the hostages still being held in Gaza, and do so before he is inaugurated on January 20, 2025, otherwise "there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East."

"Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East - But it’s all talk, and no action!" Trump's post began. "Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity," his post continued.

His post concluded by stressing an urgent need for the hostages to be released and also threatened further retribution. "Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!"

The post has been trending on Truth Social and is also a trending topic on X. The Trump-Vance transition team also sent out an email calling attention to the social media post about the hostages.

On October 7 of last year, 422 days ago now, Hamas terrorists attacked Israel and brutally slaughtered over 1,200 people, with not even babies or Holocaust survivors being spared. They also engaged in rape, torture, and kidnapping, with approximately 250 people taken hostage, and approximately 60 people still being held in captivity. Many have been tragically killed while in captivity, including Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an American citizen. Other Americans are still being held hostage.

The attack on our ally in the Middle East, as have other international crises on the world stage, took place during the Biden-Harris administration. While President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have called for the release of hostages, neither has done so in such forceful a way as Trump. They have both also focused on providing aid to Palestinians in Gaza and called for priorities such as a two-state solution, which do not help Israel. During her own failed presidential campaign, Harris also unsuccessfully tried to appeal to both Israeli supporters and Arabs and Muslims. Further, Democrats have found themselves in severe disarray, especially since but not just after October 7, over the anti-Israel stances that many in their party have taken.

There have already been hopeful signs about the Israel-Hamas war since Trump was first elected, though he has yet to even take office. In the days that followed Trump's election, there looked to be promising signs to do with the Israel-Hamas war coming to an end and Qatar also told Hamas terrorists to get out of their country.

This is also not the only announcement that Trump has made when it comes to defining his presidency before he's set to even take office. Last week, as we covered at the time, he announced he would be enacting tariffs for day one of 25 percent on Canada and Mexico over "Open Borders," and 10 percent on China.