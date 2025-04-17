Washington State Instructor Arrested for Brutally Attacking Pro-Trump Student

A Washington State instructor has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a student over their pro-Trump views—yet another disturbing example of the radical intolerance festering on college campuses. While the left preaches “tolerance” and “inclusion,” this incident exposes the growing hypocrisy in academia, where conservative voices are not just silenced but also attacked.

Washington State student Jay Sani was reportedly assaulted outside a popular campus bar by instructor Patrick Mahoney and a PhD student, Gerald Hoff, for wearing a “Take America Back” supporting President Donald Trump.

Sani claims that Mahoney ripped the hat off his head and mocked him by saying “Go get it, b***h,” before punching him in the back several times. Hoff then reportedly kicked Sani several times, while Mahoney grabbed him by the chest and pushed him to the ground. A police report obtained by The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH indicated that Sani was left with bruises and tried to defend himself.

“Once on the ground, Mahoney grabbed Sani’s head and slammed it into the ground. Sani then moved his hands to approximately shoulder height and said something to the effect of he put his hands up to not make the fight worse. Mahoney then said ‘F**k you or f**k off’ to Sani before walking away,” the police report reads.

The entire assault was captured on surveillance footage. According to the responding officer, Mahoney didn’t deny his actions—in fact, he admitted to grabbing Sani’s hat and snapped, “You’re f*cking wearing that hat—you wanted someone to f*cking notice, right? We did grab him and threw him to the ground.”

“I asked Mahoney what happened tonight. Mahoney said that he saw ‘ol’ boy’ walking around. Mahoney did not name Sani by name but said ‘I’ve seen this guy, fucking, on campus before. I know he’s like fucking Right Wing dude. He’s got a fucking, like, Make America Great Again hat,'” the officer said.

Mahoney and Hoff were arrested and charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor assault. In response to the incident, Mahoney has been suspended and removed from all the classes he previously taught as a result of his violent behavior.

Mahoney has been involved in pro-Palestinian protests and is affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America and other progressive labor groups. Additionally, he openly supports communism, as evidenced by his university photo, where he’s seen wearing a hammer and sickle pin.

“Mahoney’s goal is to turn this country into a communist dictatorship or a communist authoritarian system,” Sani said.