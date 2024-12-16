Gender of the WI Christian School Shooter Has Been Revealed
Tipsheet

Trump Blasts Sell Off of Border Wall as 'Criminal'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 16, 2024 5:00 PM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Speaking to reporters during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago Monday, President-elect Donald Trump blasted the Biden administration's last minute fire sale of border wall materials as "almost criminal." 

News broke late last week that the Biden administration was selling off parts of the border wall that had previously sat in a lot. The materials were supposed to be used to construct new wall, but instead rotted away while collecting dust and are now being sold as scraps. 

"Panels after panels after panels of the border wall is being auctioned off by the current administration at a low price before @realdonaldtrump can take over office," National Border Patrol Council Vice President and Spokesperson Art Del Cueto posted on Instagram. 

Meanwhile, Trump is preparing a number of executive actions he can sign and implement when he takes office after inauguration on January 20, 2025. Trump has also been in talks with foreign leaders and officials about taking back illegal immigrants.

