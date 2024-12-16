Trump Blasts Sell Off of Border Wall as 'Criminal'

Speaking to reporters during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago Monday, President-elect Donald Trump blasted the Biden administration's last minute fire sale of border wall materials as "almost criminal."
President Trump on the Biden administration selling off sections of his border wall: "Now it's about double the price of what it would've been six years ago, and the administration is trying to sell it for five cents on the dollar... It's almost a criminal act." pic.twitter.com/F4PHAe1G9Z— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 16, 2024
News broke late last week that the Biden administration was selling off parts of the border wall that had previously sat in a lot. The materials were supposed to be used to construct new wall, but instead rotted away while collecting dust and are now being sold as scraps.
"Panels after panels after panels of the border wall is being auctioned off by the current administration at a low price before @realdonaldtrump can take over office," National Border Patrol Council Vice President and Spokesperson Art Del Cueto posted on Instagram.
Meanwhile, Trump is preparing a number of executive actions he can sign and implement when he takes office after inauguration on January 20, 2025. Trump has also been in talks with foreign leaders and officials about taking back illegal immigrants.
REPORTER: "In terms of your mass deportation plans, have you had any preliminary discussions with Venezuela?"— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 16, 2024
PRESIDENT TRUMP: "They'll take them back. They're all taking them back. And if they don't, they'll be met very harshly economically." pic.twitter.com/B8FDUOppwM
