DOGE Strikes Again: Staffers at This Federal Agency Were Just Placed on Leave

Agency staff at AmeriCorps received notices this week that they were being placed on leave "effective immediately." This came after President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) visited the agency's headquarters.

Reportedly, DOGE promised to cut the agency’s workforce “up to 50 percent or more.” When the notices went out, they were sent to hundreds of the agency’s 650 full-time staffers.

“During the period that you are on administrative leave you are not to enter AmeriCorps premises, access AmeriCorps systems, or attempt to use your position or authority with AmeriCorps in any way without my prior permission or prior permission of a supervisor in your chain of command,” read the notices from interim agency head Jennifer Bastress Tahmasebi.

AmeriCorps employees spoke to POLITICO about the decision.

“The work we perform for the American public is vital and we’ve now been stripped of our ability to do that,” said an AmeriCorps employee placed on leave. “I worry about the impact that this will have on grantees, members, and volunteers who have committed themselves to providing service for Americans.”

POLITICO added that nearly half of the agency’s workforce had already accepted the Trump administration’s deferred resignations and dismissed 1,500 volunteers from the National Civilian Community Corps. These volunteers were located all over the country.

In recent months, Townhall has covered how DOGE has dismantled many government agencies that have wasted tax dollars on woke initiatives. Around this time, Libs of TikTok reported that the former Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) director at AmeriCorps became the Director of “Office of Minority and Women Inclusion” at the SEC.

