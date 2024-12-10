Here's Why This HHS Post Has People Counting Down the Days Until January 20

We're now 41 days away from January 20, with President-elect Donald Trump once more taking office in just over a month. The Biden-Harris administration has caused all kinds of problems at home and on the world stage, in part because it's been so unserious in so many ways. That was perhaps no more on display than with a post over social media from the Department of Health and Human Services, one wishing people a "Happy Pansexual and Panromantic Pride Day!"

The post goes on to add that on such a day, "everyone deserves to feel seen, respected and supported—no matter who they love" and urges people to "Create a world where everyone feels proud to be themselves!" There's also a rainbow emoji included and "#PansexualPrideDay." Many of the posts included in such a hashtag are actually mocking the occasion.

Today on Pansexual and Panromantic Pride Day, everyone deserves to feel seen, respected and supported—no matter who they love. Create a world where everyone feels proud to be themselves! 🌈#PansexualPrideDay pic.twitter.com/4sZjulnJjs — HHS.gov (@HHSGov) December 8, 2024

Since Sunday, when the post was first made, the post has been viewed over close to 8 million times, with approximately 16,000 replies. There's just 680 likes. More still took screenshots to mock such an occasion, as Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) did. The HHS.gov account also made such a post over social media channels such as Facebook and Instagram.

Many of those who took the time to reply or quote repost the official HHS.gov account chimed in to look forward to January 20, when the Biden-Harris administration comes to an end.

In this context, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, who was uniquely unqualified for the role given that he's had no healthcare experience, though his rabid support for abortion may count for something, as well as Assistant Secretary for HHS, "Rachel" Levine, will be among those gone. Both were confirmed narrowly at the start of Biden's term, but confirmed all the same.

Curiously, neither Becerra nor Levine reposted or even referenced "Pansexual and Panromantic Pride Day" on Sunday, though Levine did repost the HHS.gov when it comes to "National Human Rights Day" earlier on Tuesday.

What a fcking waste of my tax money. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 8, 2024

Glad this type of bullshit will end on Jan 20! Can’t come soon enough. https://t.co/2wgATIgRoT — Jim Banks (@Jim_Banks) December 8, 2024

This is an official government account btw lol — aka (@akafacehots) December 8, 2024

Just a few weeks & we can stop worrying about who federal employees sleep with or what their bizarre fetishes are.



Make America Sane Again https://t.co/oXN8ji1OrO — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) December 8, 2024

This entire Administration is nothing but activists...not public servants. January 20 can't get here soon enough. #MAHA #MAGA https://t.co/aDKhLenHZq — Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) December 8, 2024

Please get this crap out of my face. Being constantly bombarded by mental illness and perversion is NOT what HHS owes Americans. pic.twitter.com/Q8puJdA68h — Charlie 🟦 (@SowellCharles) December 8, 2024

HHS, as well as the Biden-Harris administration as a whole, has been particularly fixated on equity as it has to do with Biden's Cabinet picks, but also with pandering to the LGBTQ+ community, not just for the entire month of June with Pride month, but throughout the entire year, as such a post in December shows.

Many also have expressed confusion over "pansexual" and "panromantic," both of which essentially mean being attracted to people regardless of their sex.

Something tells us this will hopefully change if and when Robert F. Kennedy Jr is confirmed to serve as the HHS Secretary and Jim O'Neil is confirmed to serve as his deputy.

We can’t wait for @RobertKennedyJr to take over. This is so embarrassing 🥴 — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) December 8, 2024