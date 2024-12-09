Harmeet Dhillon Nominated for Role in Trump's Administration

On Monday night, President-elect Donald Trump announced that he had a role in mind for Harmeet K. Dhillon, a free speech attorney in California who has been heavily involved with the RNC over the years.

"I am pleased to nominate Harmeet K. Dhillon as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice," Trump said in a Truth Social post. "Throughout her career, Harmeet has stood up consistently to protect our cherished Civil Liberties, including taking on Big Tech for censoring our Free Speech, representing Christians who were prevented from praying together during COVID, and suing corporations who use woke policies to discriminate against their workers. Harmeet is one of the top Election lawyers in the Country, fighting to ensure that all, and ONLY, legal votes are counted. She is a graduate of Dartmouth College and the University of Virginia Law School, and clerked in the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. Harmeet is a respected member of the Sikh religious community. In her new role at the DOJ, Harmeet will be a tireless defender of our Constitutional Rights, and will enforce our Civil Rights and Election Laws FAIRLY and FIRMLY."

Dhillon soon after chimed in over X to share she was "extremely honored by President Trump's nomination to assist with our nation's civil rights agenda." She also noted it "has been my dream to be able to serve our great country, and I am so excited to be part of an incredible team of lawyers led by @PamBondi," Trump's pick for Attorney General who looks likely to sail through her confirmation.

"I would not be here today without my amazing mother and brother's support, and my beloved father Tejpal and husband Sarv, who did not live to see this day. I hope I will honor their memories, with God's grace," Dhillon's post also noted.

Dhillon has been involved with the RNC in their election integrity efforts, and her law group was also involved in keeping Trump on the ballot, with Dhillon weighing in with a statement at the time in early March. She gave a convocation at the RNC in Milwaukee back in July as well. In 2023, Dhillon also ran against then RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who was selected on the first ballot, but went on to resign earlier this year.

Trump has also appointed David A. Warrington to serve as Assistant to the President and Counsel to the President. Trump's statement noted in part that "Dave is currently a Partner at the Dhillon Law Group, and a former President of the Republican National Lawyers Association."

When it comes to free speech cases, the Dhillon Law Group and the Center for American Liberty have taken on Not the Bee, LLC as a client to unseal documents in the criminal case against Dr. Eithan Haim, a whistleblower targeted by the Department of Justice for allegedly exposing transgender medical procedures being performed on minors at Texas Children's Hospital.

"Transparency in this case is essential—not just for justice but for public trust in the system,” said CEO of the Center for American Liberty, Harmeet K. Dhillon in a statement last month. "The requested sealing these documents is inconsistent with applicable law, violates the public right to examine the government’s conduct, and further would deprive the public of the First Amendment right to hear commentary about a matter of significant public interest — namely, the prosecution of a whistleblower raising alarm about alleged medical misconduct and mistreatment of minors in Texas."

