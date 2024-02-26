RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Announces When She'll Resign

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced Monday morning that she would step down from leading the GOP early next month after more than seven years at the helm.

"It has been the honor and privilege of my life to serve the Republican National Committee for seven years as Chairwoman to elect Republicans and grow our Party," McDaniel said in a statement on Monday. "Some of my proudest accomplishments include firing Nancy Pelosi, winning the popular vote in 2022, creating an Election Integrity Department, building the committee’s first small dollar grassroots donor program, strengthening our state parties through our Growing Republican Organizations to Win program, expanding the Party through minority outreach at our community centers, and launching Bank Your Vote to get Republicans to commit to voting early," she added, reflecting on her tenure — the longest of any RNC chair since the Civil War.

"I have decided to step aside at our Spring Training on March 8 in Houston to allow our nominee to select a Chair of their choosing," McDaniel explained of her timeline following Trump's victory in the South Carolina GOP primary over the weekend that kept the former president on a path to clinching a majority of bound delegates by mid-March.

"The RNC has historically undergone change once we have a nominee and it has always been my intention to honor that tradition," McDaniel continued. "I remain committed to winning back the White House and electing Republicans up and down the ballot in November. I want to thank my husband Patrick, our children Abigail and Nash, the members of the 168 who elected me four times, President Trump for giving me the opportunity to lead our Party, as well as the RNC staff and donors who have supported me and our mission over the years," McDaniel concluded.

McDaniel was recommended by Trump as the replacement for outgoing chair Reince Priebus following the 2016 election, then re-endorsed by the 45th president to continue leading the RNC through subsequent leadership elections in 2019 and 2021, both of which McDaniel won with unanimous support from the Republican National Committee's members. Following her 2023 victory over a handful of challengers for a fourth term heading into this presidential election cycle, McDaniel said she would not seek a fifth term.

The RNC's co-chairman Drew McKissick also announced his resignation on Monday, saying "I'm honored to have had the privilege to serve as RNC Co-Chair for this past year, as well as to have worked with so many grassroots leaders to help make our party successful" and that he would be stepping down "effective upon the election of my successor at the upcoming Spring Training in Houston."

“I look forward to working with the RNC and President Trump's team to make sure that we WIN this November by taking back the White House, the Senate, and maintaining our majority in the House of Representatives," McKissick added.

This is a developing story and may be updated.