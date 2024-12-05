Trump Announces Slew of Nominations, Appointments

President-elect Donald Trump announced a slew of nominations and appointments on Wednesday as he continues filling top spots in his second administration.

Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia was nominated to serve as Administrator of the Small Business Administration.

Advertisement

“Small Businesses are the backbone of our Great Economy. Kelly will bring her experience in business and Washington to reduce red tape, and unleash opportunity for our Small Businesses to grow, innovate, and thrive,” Trump said in a statement. “She will focus on ensuring that SBA is accountable to Taxpayers by cracking down on waste, fraud, and regulatory overreach.”

Former Congressman Billy Long of Missouri will be appointed to serve as Commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service.

“Billy brings 32 years of experience running his own businesses in Real Estate and, as one of the premier Auctioneers in the Country,” Trump said. “He then served 12 years in Congress, because he ‘felt it was important for his constituents to have a Representative who has signed the front of a check!’



“Since leaving Congress, Billy has worked as a Business and Tax advisor, helping Small Businesses navigate the complexities of complying with the IRS Rules and Regulations,” the statement continued. “I have known Billy since 2011 - He is an extremely hard worker, and respected by all, especially by those who know him in Congress. Taxpayers and the wonderful employees of the IRS will love having Billy at the helm. He is the consummate ‘people person,’ well respected on both sides of the aisle.”

Trump nominated Dr. Michael William Faulkender to serve as the Deputy Secretary of the United States Department of the Treasury.

“Mike is a distinguished Economist and Policy practitioner who will drive our America First Agenda,” Trump said. “He will help Treasury Secretary Nominee Scott Bessent usher in a new Golden Age for the United States by delivering a Great Economic Boom for all Americans.

“Mike previously served as the Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy at the Treasury Department during my First Administration,” Trump added. “In that role, he advised the Secretary on domestic and international issues that impacted the Economy. Mike is currently the Dean’s Professor of Finance at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business, and is the Chief Economist and Vice Chair for the America First Policy Institute’s Center for American Prosperity.”

Gail Slater, who previously worked at the FTC and in Trump's National Economic Council, was nominated to serve as Assistant Attorney General for the Antitrust Division at the Department of Justice.

“Big Tech has run wild for years, stifling competition in our most innovative sector and, as we all know, using its market power to crack down on the rights of so many Americans, as well as those of Little Tech!” Trump said. “I was proud to fight these abuses in my First Term, and our Department of Justice’s antitrust team will continue that work under Gail’s leadership.”

Trump nominated Paul Atkins, CEO & Founder of risk management firm Patomak Global Partners, to be the next Chairman of the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Advertisement

"Paul is a proven leader for common sense regulations," the statement noted. "He believes in the promise of robust, innovative capital markets that are responsive to the needs of Investors, & that provide capital to make our Economy the best in the World. He also recognizes that digital assets & other innovations are crucial to Making America Greater than Ever Before."

Monica Elizabeth Crowley was nominated to serve as Ambassador, Assistant Secretary of State, and Chief of Protocol of the United States of America. She will be the "Administration Representative for major U.S. hosted events, including America’s 250th Birthday in 2026, the FIFA World Cup in 2026, and the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028," Trump said.

"During my First Term, Monica did an incredible job as Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Public Affairs," he added. "For her exceptional service, she received the Alexander Hamilton Award, the highest honor bestowed by the Department. Monica is a New York Times bestselling author, and has been a popular anchor, and political and foreign affairs analyst, for the Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, among others. A graduate of Colgate University, she holds two Master's degrees, and a Doctorate in International Relations, from Columbia University."

David A. Warrington was appointed to serve as Assistant to the President and Counsel to the President.

Advertisement

"Dave will lead the Office of White House Counsel, and serve as the top attorney in the White House," the statement said. "Dave has represented me well as my personal attorney, and as General Counsel for my Presidential Campaign. He is an esteemed lawyer and Conservative leader. Dave is currently a Partner at the Dhillon Law Group, and a former President of the Republican National Lawyers Association. Dave is a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, and a Magna Cum Laude Graduate of Georgetown University, and the George Mason University School of Law."

Trump also said William Joseph McGinley will serve as Counsel to the Department of Government Efficiency (“DOGE”).

Adam Boehler will be Trump's Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs.

"Adam worked for me as a Lead Negotiator on the Abraham Accords team," Trump said in the statement. "He has negotiated with some of the toughest people in the World, including the Taliban, but Adam knows that NO ONE is tougher than the United States of America, at least when President Trump is its Leader. Adam will work tirelessly to bring our Great American Citizens HOME."

Trump nominated Jared Isaacman to be Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

As "an accomplished business leader, philanthropist, pilot, and astronaut," Trump said "Jared will drive NASA’s mission of discovery and inspiration, paving the way for groundbreaking achievements in Space science, technology, and exploration. Over the past 25 years, as the Founder and CEO of Shift4, Jared has demonstrated exceptional leadership, building a trailblazing global financial technology company. He also co-founded and served as CEO of Draken International, a defense aerospace company, for over a decade, supporting the U.S. Department of Defense, and our Allies. Jared’s passion for Space, astronaut experience, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration, unlocking the mysteries of the universe, and advancing the new Space economy, make him ideally suited to lead NASA into a bold new Era."

Advertisement

Daniel P. Driscoll was nominated to serve as the Secretary of the Army.

"As a former Soldier, Investor, and Political Advisor, Dan brings a powerful combination of experiences to serve as a disruptor and change agent," Trump said. "Dan graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in three years to join the fight with the U.S. Army. After completing U.S. Army Ranger school, Dan deployed with the 10th Mountain Division as a Cavalry Scout Platoon Leader in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. After returning from combat, Dan graduated from Yale Law School on the Post-9/11 GI Bill. Dan has worked in venture capital and private equity, and most recently has been serving as Senior Advisor to Vice President-Elect JD Vance. Dan will be a fearless and relentless fighter for America’s Soldiers and the America First agenda."

As Katie reported, the president-elect announced that Peter Navarro will be his Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing.

Trump also said he asked RNC Chair Michael Whatley to remain in that role.

"Michael Whatley, from the Great State of North Carolina, has been with me since the beginning, and has done an OUTSTANDING and HISTORIC JOB in running the Republican National Committee with the fantastic Lara Trump!" he said. "He is a smart, tough lawyer who put together a completely unprecedented ELECTION INTEGRITY OPERATION that protected the Vote all across America, and a GET OUT THE VOTE CAMPAIGN that delivered the Votes we needed in every Battleground State. Michael and Lara transformed the RNC into a lean, focused, and powerful machine that will empower the America First Agenda for many years to come."