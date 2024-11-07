TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
Tipsheet

Americans Thank George Clooney for Helping Trump Get Elected

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 07, 2024 5:30 PM
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File

Before I begin, I would like to thank Hollywood elitist George Clooney for shoving President Joe Biden, the most incompetent candidate, down America’s throat to ensure President-elect Donald Trump sails to victory. 

In the wake of an embarrassing Kamala Harris defeat, Democrats are playing the blame game, taking their anger out on everyone but the vice president herself. At the top of their list is Clooney, who pushed Biden to be ousted from the race and replace him with Harris. 

Trump supporters are now thanking Clooney for demanding that Biden step down, who, at the time, said his unwillingness to step aside would cost the Democrats the election. 

In July, the left-wing elitist wrote an op-ed in the New York Times titled “I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee.” In it, he issued a grim warning that if the president weren’t replaced with a new candidate, Trump would sail to victory. However, their devious plan backfired, and the 81-year-old, senile, and dementia-ridden president probably couldn’t have done any better. 

After Biden dropped out of the race, albeit on his own terms, Clooney praised the president for being obedient and “selfless.” However, November 5, 2024, will be the day that haunts every last Democrat and Hollywood socialite. 

Now it's time for the celebrities who vowed to leave the United States if Trump won to start packing their bags. 

Miley Cyrus, Amy Schumer, Samuel L Jackson, Brian Cranston, Chelsea Handler, Stephen King, Robert De Niro, George Clooney, Tom Cruise, Howard Stern, Dolly Parton, Yoko Ono, Bono, and Madonna-- your ride is waiting for you! 

