Tipsheet

Scenes From Harris' Canceled Victory Party

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 06, 2024 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris quickly filed out of an election night event at Howard University after Cedric Richmond, Harris-Walz campaign co-chair, announced they would not hear from her.

"Thank you for all that you have done. Thank you for being here," he said. "Thank you for believing in the promise of America. We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet. We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice has spoken. 

"So, you won't hear from the vice president tonight," he continued, with the crowd audibly upset. "But you will hear from her tomorrow. She will be back here tomorrow to address not only the [Howard University] family, not only to address her supporters but to address the nation. So, thank you. We believe in you. May God bless you, may God keep you and go HU you and go Harris. Thank you all."

The photos are reminiscent of 2016: 

