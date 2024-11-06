Scenes From Harris' Canceled Victory Party

Supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris quickly filed out of an election night event at Howard University after Cedric Richmond, Harris-Walz campaign co-chair, announced they would not hear from her.

Advertisement

"Thank you for all that you have done. Thank you for being here," he said. "Thank you for believing in the promise of America. We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet. We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice has spoken.

"So, you won't hear from the vice president tonight," he continued, with the crowd audibly upset. "But you will hear from her tomorrow. She will be back here tomorrow to address not only the [Howard University] family, not only to address her supporters but to address the nation. So, thank you. We believe in you. May God bless you, may God keep you and go HU you and go Harris. Thank you all."

Kamala Harris Campaign Co-Chair:



"You won't hear from the Vice President tonight." pic.twitter.com/m1sIsn7JqS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

This is what Kamala Harris' canceled victory party in Washington, D.C. looks like



She was expected to give a victory speech at a rally to her supporters outside Howard University, but the speech understandably did not happen. pic.twitter.com/Y3rvATEISm — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 6, 2024

Kamala Harris supporters quickly left her watch party on election night pic.twitter.com/FGWauBmH8P — New York Post (@nypost) November 6, 2024

The photos are reminiscent of 2016:

The Kamala Harris victory party pictures are being released. pic.twitter.com/fUkkSwLyS0 — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) November 6, 2024

The joy is gone at Kamala Harris victory watch party pic.twitter.com/rIXXcYv7oi — The Bruiser (@DrHoosierHermit) November 6, 2024

Images of Kamala Harris supporters crushed and defeated.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/pNkQkoTrHU — AF Post (@AFpost) November 6, 2024

60 million brainwashed souls . It's sad to see that they can't think for themselves and follow MSM lies



The Harris campaign informs the crowd of supporters at Howard University that she will not be arriving tonight… pic.twitter.com/172ecZCAcd — Gen-X Digital Soldier (@GenXDigitalSold) November 6, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: The Kamala Harris campaign has canceled all her public appearances tonight and will not be addressing supporters at what was supposed to be a celebration. With Crowds of people are now leaving, with some visibly upset and even in tears. pic.twitter.com/kMvS7197vX — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 6, 2024