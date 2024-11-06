Where Is Kamala Harris?

UPDATE: Harris will reportedly speak Wednesday night around 6 p.m. ET.

.@KamalaHarris will deliver her concession speech around 6 pm ET, two sources said. — Nandita Bose (@nanditab1) November 6, 2024

***Original post***

It's been eight hours since former President Donald Trump became the next president of the United States after crossing the 270 Electoral Vote threshold to victory.

'This Will Truly be The Golden Age of America': A Victorious Trump Addresses Supporters

https://t.co/2dUL7u5bTl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

HUMILIATING! Kamala Harris is in hiding and sent out campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond to tell the crowd at her planned celebration party to go home because she will not come to address them.



The joy is gone. pic.twitter.com/EDXSOnwzyW — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) November 6, 2024

Vice President Kamala still hasn't conceded that she lost after ditching her supporters at Howard University early Wednesday morning.

Scenes From Harris' Canceled Victory Party

https://t.co/iYKMZwvpux — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

Harris is currently at the Naval Observatory residence in Washington D.C. We haven't heard from her and have no idea when she'll address the country on Wednesday.

Kamala Harris is...nothing. Which means that she didn't lose because she's Kamala Harris. She lost because she was just the face of a deeply corrupt and disturbed political machine that disparages Americanism and Americans.



Election 2024 was Revenge of the Normies. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 6, 2024

Disgraceful that Harris has not only not come out to give a concession speech, but she didn’t even give the traditional phone call.



What a freaking scumbag. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 6, 2024