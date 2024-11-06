The Left's Narrative About 'Democracy' Died Tuesday Night
Tipsheet

Where Is Kamala Harris?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 06, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

UPDATE: Harris will reportedly speak Wednesday night around 6 p.m. ET. 

***Original post***

It's been eight hours since former President Donald Trump became the next president of the United States after crossing the 270 Electoral Vote threshold to victory.  

Vice President Kamala still hasn't conceded that she lost after ditching her supporters at Howard University early Wednesday morning.  

Harris is currently at the Naval Observatory residence in Washington D.C. We haven't heard from her and have no idea when she'll address the country on Wednesday. 

