WSJ: There's a Contingency Plan for Secretary of Defense If Pete Hegseth's Nomination Fails

President-elect Donald J. Trump nominated decorated war veteran Pete Hegseth to run the Pentagon as our next secretary of defense. Now, we have a Brett Kavanaugh-like assault on his character—all of which is pure speculation. The attacks on Hegseth’s career have been embarrassing and revolting, reducing the man to a Fox News weekend host without acknowledging that he’s a two-time Bronze Star combat veteran.

He’s qualified to helm our national defense. He was cleared of the sexual misconduct circus; no charges were ever filed, and the story itself is suspect. Yet, Trump acknowledges that tough nomination fights aren’t needed right now, as he knows his border and domestic agenda items will also be tough sledding on the Hill. Still, Hegseth and Matt Gaetz’s failed attorney general nomination were likely test balloons, gauging the Senate Republican caucus and who will be the problem children on our side of the aisle. Gaetz ran into them, and they could sink Hegseth, which is why the president-elect reportedly has a contingency plan: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Elbridge Colby, an ally of JD Vance, was also named as a potential replacement (via WSJ):

President-elect Donald Trump is considering Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a possible replacement for Pete Hegseth, his pick to run the Pentagon, according to people familiar with the discussions, amid Republican senators’ concerns over mounting allegations about the former Fox News host’s personal life. Picking DeSantis, a 2024 GOP primary rival for the presidency, would amount to a stunning turn for Trump. But he would also find in the governor a well-known conservative with a service record who shares Trump’s—and Hegseth’s—view on culling what they see as “woke” policies in the military. Trump allies increasingly think Hegseth may not survive further scrutiny, according to people close to the president-elect’s team, which considers the next 48 hours to be crucial to his fate. DeSantis was on an earlier list of potential defense secretary candidates that transition officials presented to the president-elect. Trump ultimately went with Hegseth. But as Hegseth’s nomination has faltered, that list has been revived and DeSantis is again among the choices Trump is considering, the people said. The discussions are in their early stages, one of the people said, adding that Trump has floated DeSantis’s name in casual conversations with guests at Mar-a-Lago, his private Florida club. Trump could decide not to choose DeSantis and select another replacement, if Hegseth’s nomination falls apart, the people said. Another potential defense secretary candidate who has been discussed by Trump allies, according to people familiar with the matter, is Elbridge Colby, a former Pentagon official and ally of Vice President-elect JD Vance.

We’ll see what happens.