Comedian Hilariously Takes Down Cancel Culture Which Attacked This Classic Christmas Song

This story isn’t new, but one comedian decided to incorporate it into his act regarding the controversy surrounding the song ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside,’ which the political correctness police deemed a date rape anthem or something. The song was all the ‘isms’ and ‘ists’—the song was sexist, misogynist, etc., and radio stations stopped playing it. So, to analyze why this song is problematic, comedian Tom Cotter read this Christmas classic's lyrics compared to another song that reached the top of the charts, ‘WAP’ by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

Advertisement

Cotter has had this set for over a year. It’s hilarious:

OMG, I haven't laughed this hard in a long time 🤣🤣🤣🤣👇 pic.twitter.com/7S46o3PCKa — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) December 3, 2024

Here are 'WAP's' lyrics: [PARENTAL ADVISORY: EXPLICIT CONTENT]:

There's some whores in this house

There's some whores in this house

There's some whores in this house (hol' up)

I said certified freak, seven days a week

Wet ass pu**y, make that pullout game weak, woo! (Ah) Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, you f**king with some wet a** pu**y

Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet a** pu**y

Give me everything you got for this wet a** pu**y Beat it up, ni**a, catch a charge

Extra large, and extra hard

Put this pu**y right in yo' face

Swipe your nose like a credit card

Hop on top, I want a ride

... Spit in my mouth, look at my eyes

This pu**y is wet, come take a dive Tie me up like I'm surprised

Let's role-play, I wear a disguise

I want you to park that big Mack truck right in this little garage

...

Out in public, make a scene

I don't cook, I don't clean

But let me tell you, I got this ring (ayy, ayy)….

Okay, that’s enough. So, Dean Martin’s song is worse than this—and the latter is the one that was, for a time, not being played on the radio during the height of the Me Too moment. Of course, then only liberals became the targets of legitimate accusations of sexual assault and harassment; this Me Too stuff got suffocated with a pillow. It’s akin to Stop Asian Hate, which lasted all of 30 seconds after it was determined that most of the assailants beating up Asian Americans were black. It didn’t fit the ‘white guys wearing red hats’ narrative.

Anyways, here are the lyrics for ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’

I really can't stay (but baby, it's cold outside)

I've got to go away (but baby, it's cold outside)

This evening has been (been hoping that you'd drop in)

So very nice (I'll hold your hands, they're just like ice) My mother will start to worry (beautiful what's your hurry?)

My father will be pacing the floor (listen to the fireplace roar)

So really I'd better scurry (beautiful, please don't hurry)

But maybe just a half a drink more (put some records on while I pour) The neighbors might think (baby it's bad out there)

Say what's in this drink (no cabs to be had out there)

I wish I knew how (your eyes are like starlight now)

To break this spell (I'll take your hat, your hair looks swell) I ought to say no, no, no sir (mind if I move in closer)

At least I'm gonna say that I tried (what's the sense in hurting my pride?)

I really can't stay (baby don't hold out)

Baby it's cold outside I simply must go (but baby, it's cold outside)

The answer is no (but baby, it's cold outside)

Your welcome has been (how lucky that you dropped in)

So nice and warm (look out the window at that storm) My sister will be suspicious (gosh your lips look delicious)

My brother will be there at the door (waves upon the tropical shore)

My maiden aunt's mind is vicious (gosh your lips are delicious)

But maybe just a cigarette more (never such a blizzard before) I've gotta get home (but baby you'd freeze out there)

Say lend me a coat (it's up to your knees out there)

You've really been grand (I thrill when you touch my hand)

But don't you see? (How can you do this thing to me?) There's bound to be talk tomorrow (think of my lifelong sorrow)

At least there will be plenty implied (if you got pneumonia and died)

I really can't stay (get over that old out)

Baby it's cold, baby it's cold outside

Advertisement

Oh, the horror! The horror!

Merry Christmas, Everyone.