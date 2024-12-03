Ex-MSNBC Analyst Nails Who's Responsible for the Hunter Biden Pardon Fiasco

The Hunter Biden pardon is a done deal. He’s been issued a blanket pardon by his father, Joe, for any crimes that may have been committed between 2014 and 2024. It’s a trainwreck decision for multiple reasons for Democrats who now have no recourse regarding painting this man as a saint. It’s not about addiction—Hunter lied about the influence-peddling operation, as did his father. He was found guilty of federal gun charges and pleaded guilty to his tax issues this year. When the June gun convictions were handed down, Joe Biden was already thinking of a pardon despite what he was telling the media.

Advertisement

Biden reaffirmed that the justice system operates differently for the wealthy and well-connected. It also bolstered Trump’s ‘drain the swamp’ mantra. Bringing back Trumpism stronger than ever, wrecking the country, and making sure his corrupt son didn’t go to jail will be his legacy.

Former MSNBC analyst Mark Halperin spoke about responsibility and accountability since those are two words liberals liked to throw around before they got embarrassed by the president with this pardon. He was very direct: We wouldn’t even be talking about this decision if Joe had made the responsible decision not to run again.

“You want to talk about culpability and responsibility? You want to talk about loving your son? If my son was an addict and had done what Hunter did, and Joe knew he did, I wouldn't run for president,” says @MarkHalperin. “So if he wants to say who's responsible for this, he can… pic.twitter.com/c421kchcS4 — 2WAY (@2waytvapp) December 3, 2024

“I think this will tarnish Biden’s legacy,” says @DanTurrentine about the president pardoning Hunter. “It’s very similar to his decision to run for reelection … Why say all summer that you’re not going to do this, and have the party go out on a limb defending you, and then just… pic.twitter.com/CHwSKYjmAU — 2WAY (@2waytvapp) December 3, 2024

The backlash against President Biden’s pardon of Hunter “will be mitigated by pro-Biden, anti-Trump dominant media bias,” says @MarkHalperin. “The inappropriateness of this, and the degree to which he chose to save his son and handcuff the Democratic Party’s ability, to some… pic.twitter.com/pRuK7fDS27 — 2WAY (@2waytvapp) December 3, 2024

Joe Biden lied in the debate about whether Hunter got money from China. Joe Biden lied about whether he went to meetings with Hunter's business associates. Joe Biden lied about his family receiving money. He chose to run knowing his son had an addiction problem, and that this would put a spotlight on his past activities that he knew about, and lied about whether he knew about them.

Dan Turrentine, a Democratic operative who was with Sean Spicer on this segment, added that Jill Biden and Joe’s inner circle shoulder some blame for pushing the president to run again when he clearly couldn’t hack it and had this albatross around his neck concerning his son.

Alas, that didn’t happen, so now the Democratic Party enters 2025, smashed and rudderless and with no place to mount a defense when Trump uses the pardon power, as he will, among a host of other decisions. Maybe this was part II of the Biden revenge for being pushed out of the running. He nuked his party’s plans for a mini primary by endorsing Kamala Harris so soon. He kicked the stool from under those who praised him for promising not to pardon Hunter.

Advertisement

Oops.