Kamala Harris Claims Religion Has Nothing To Do With Abortion

Vice President Kamala Harris made the absurd claim that Americans don’t need to compromise their religious values to be pro-abortion.

While claiming to be a devout Catholic, Harris declared that getting an abortion, i.e. killing an innocent life, has nothing to do with God or religious beliefs.

When asked what Harris would say “to someone who understands why abortion should be a personal decision between a pregnant person and whomever else they decide to include in the conversation but believes they can't reconcile it with their faith?” Harris responded that the decision should only involve the pregnant woman’s decision.

“That's such an important point to raise," Harris said, adding “it is her choice and it should be her choice to make, if she chooses a consultation with a loved one, with a healthcare provider, with her faith leader.”

Harris then said a woman should not have to decide between religion and abortion.

“I say this… one does not have to abandon their faith or their beliefs to agree that the government should not be making that decision for her. It’s that basic,” Harris declared.

Many pro-choice Democrats take a hypocritical stance on the issue, fully aware that the Catholic Church condemns abortion.

In July, Harris made another similar statement, claiming that Americans do not need to abandon their faith to support abortion.

“It’s important to note that to support a woman’s ability — not her government, but her — to make that decision does not require anyone to abandon their faith or their beliefs,” Harris said.

On a separate occasion, the vice president said “for those of us of faith, I think that we agree, many of us, that there’s nothing about this issue that will require anyone to abandon their faith or change their faith.”

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden tweeted where he stands on the subject of abortion.

“My dad used to say, ‘Joey, don’t compare me to the Almighty. Compare me to the alternative.’ And here’s the deal: Democrats want to codify Roe. Republicans want a national abortion ban. The choice is clear,” Biden’s tweet read.