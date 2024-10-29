Biden May Have Voted for Harris, but Don't Expect Him to Attend Her 'Closing Argument' Speech

President Joe Biden voted from Wilmington, Delaware on Monday, which had some rather memorable takeaways. While he may have voted for Vice President Kamala Harris, he shared earlier on Tuesday, hours before her speech right in Washington, DC, that he won't be attending, as "it's for her."

Over at our sister site at RedState, Nick Arama provided a helpful write-up about the process involved with the president casting his vote including how Biden was not actually using a walker, but rather holding onto the handles of a woman's wheelchair while he had to wait on line like everyone else. Still, Biden appeared lost and confused at times as he went through the process.

Part of that process for Biden to vote early, it's worth reminding, involved providing voter ID and a signature. It's a common sense election integrity measure, which is used in almost all other countries, and is supported by almost all Americans. And yet Democrats still take issue with this supposed form of so-called voter suppression. California Gov. Gavin Newsom even signed a law to ban cities from requiring voter ID.

IRONY: Watch Joe Biden provide voter ID and a signature so he could vote. pic.twitter.com/6xIcTfRlI5 — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) October 28, 2024

As Arama also explained about the voting process:

It almost looked like Biden was having trouble finding his way out of the booth because you could hear him say, "Okay," meaning he was done, and then there was a beat or two before he came out. Then, some raised questions about who the guy was behind the booth — you can see his jeans under the curtain as Biden is voting. He then is tapped on the shoulder by the Secret Service guy. He comes out wearing a polo shirt and then nods to someone, probably the same Secret Service guy. Then the election official in the striped sweater nods to the polo shirt guy. I think Polo Shirt Guy may have been Secret Service maintaining a line of sight on Biden, but folks had varying thoughts on the question.

Earlier on Tuesday, Biden was approached by reporters while he was getting ice cream in Baltimore. While he indicated he "will" be "watching" Harris' speech to take place at the Ellipse, he also confirmed he will not actually be attending, despite how close it is.

"Because it’s for her. This is her night," the president explained.

Kamala Harris is giving a speech tonight right next door to where Biden currently lives part time and they don’t want him there. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/pzrp3Fiw9d — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 29, 2024

Biden wouldn't even speak to previewing one bit of that speech for the press, with reporters asking, "what do you expect to hear out of her tonight? what’s the closing message from the vice president?"

"I’ll let you hear it first," Biden offered, though it's likely we're to hear more of the same, such as the supposed threat to democracy that former and potentially future President Donald Trump is, as well as how he and his supporters are Nazis and akin to Adolf Hitler. We're also likely to hear plenty on Harris' pet issue of abortion, and the fearmongering and outright lies that come with it.

Harris is set to speak on Tuesday night, with many other speakers already having given their remarks. During such speeches and in the time leading up to the event, the White House has been featured prominently in the background of her speech. It's worth reminding that when then President Donald Trump was running for reelection and held the RNC at the White House in 2020 due to COVID-19 precautions, the left was very much collectively freaking out.

