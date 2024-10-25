Did You Catch What Kamala Harris Said About Religious Exemptions for Abortions?

Vice President Kamala Harris’ radical pro-abortion agenda includes forcing doctors to perform abortions in violation of their religious convictions.

Harris made the remarks in an interview on Tuesday with NBC News’ Hallie Jackson.

“If you win, it is entirely possible that Congress will be controlled by Republicans. So what specific concessions would you be willing to make in order to get something done on abortion access as soon as possible?” Jackson asked.

“Well first of all, look at what has happened since the Dobbs decision came down, a decision that is a direct result of the fact that Donald Trump hand selected three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention they would undo the protections of Roe. They did as he intended. And now in 20 states, we have Trump abortion bans, which some make no exceptions for rape or incest,” Harris claimed.

“I know that there are members of the United States Congress who are well aware that their constituents are in favor of the very fundamental principle that a woman should be able to make decisions about her own body, and not have her government tell her what to do,” she added.

Jackson pressed Harris again about what concessions she’d make on the issue.

“So is a question of pragmatism then: what concessions would be on the table? Religious exemptions, for example, is that something that you would consider with a Republican controlled Congress?” Jackson pressed.

“I don’t think we should be making concessions when we’re talking about a fundamental freedom to make decisions about your own body,” Harris said in response.

The American Association of Pro-Life OBYGNs (AAPLOG) noted that the majority of OB-GYNs do not perform abortions.

🧵When asked if she would allow religious exemptions on induced abortion, VP Harris said she would make "no concessions." 76-93% of OB-GYNs do not perform abortions, many due to conscience. It's not pro-freedom to force them to intentionally kill their second patient. https://t.co/BTcXGdXDI5 — AAPLOG (@aaplog) October 23, 2024

At a recent rally, Harris mocked pro-life attendees who shouted “Jesus is Lord” by stating, “You guys are at the wrong rally.” She then claimed that people of faith can support abortion.