Tipsheet

From Fake Accents to Crowd Silence at Rallies, the Cringe From Kamala Is Off the Charts

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  October 28, 2024 10:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Vice President Kamala Harris' increased desperation in the final days of her campaign has truly become cringeworthy. As Townhall has been covering, the Democratic nominee has been prone to using different accents based on the audience she's trying to pander to. Harris not only used a preacher's accent on Sunday while at a church in Philadelphia, but she also went for a fake black accent during her appearance on the "Club Shay Shay Podcast."

"Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning," Harris declared in a fake accent while at the Church Christian Compassion, awkwardly raising her arms and gesturing like a preacher. "The path may seem hard and work might be heavy but joy cometh in the morning, and church mourning is on its way!"

Given how Harris mocked college students at her rally in Wisconsin earlier this month for daring to say "Jesus is Lord" by telling them they were at "the wrong rally," and cackling as they were kicked out, it's odd to see her pandering to voters at churches. When she went to a "souls to the polls" event at a church in Georgia last Sunday, attendees who dared to take issue with the Democratic nominee were removed. 

Harris faced backlash in Philadelphia as well, though. At one point of her speech, she was interrupted, which she reacted rather awkwardly to and even appeared unsure of herself. "That's why we fight for our democracy," she awkwardly offered, claiming, "every voice is important," despite how her actions towards Christian rally goers would suggest otherwise. 

Another accent came out when Harris was on "Club Shay Shay," which aired on Friday, with the episode getting plenty of attention on Monday, as the Harris-Walz campaign tries to appeal to young male voters through video games and other stereotypical methods.

"So, you know, part of what we have to help people understand is don't think you in Donald Trump's club. You're not," Harris said, with a black accent. "He not gone be thinking about you. You think he's having you over for dinner?"

It's worth reminding, however, that polls have shown Harris is not where she needs to be with male voters, including young black men, who have been shamed not just by Harris, but by former President Barack Obama as well. He turned to such a tactic earlier this month while campaigning in Pennsylvania. 

We were also treated to another cringeworthy campaign moment from Harris on Monday. While in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Harris told the chanting crowd, "I want each of you to shout your own name, do that!" As she pointed for the audience to do so, though, she was met with silence, resulting in her signature cackle.

