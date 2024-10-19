Kamala Harris Just Offended the Catholic Church

Vice President Kamala Harris is taking heat for not only skipping out on the traditional Al Smith Catholic charity dinner but also seemingly mocking all that the religion believes in.

Just hours before Harris skipped the 79th Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner because she was “too busy” campaigning, the vice president doubled down on her support for abortion. It’s important to note that Harris was the first presidential candidate to skip the dinner since 1984.

“We will move forward because ours is a fight for the future, and it is a fight for freedom — for freedom. Like the fundamental freedom of a woman to make decisions about her own body and not have her government tell her what to do,” Harris said. “And again, we’re not going to be gaslighted on this. We remember Donald Trump hand-selected three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention that they would undo the protections of Roe v. Wade, and they did as he intended.”

The AI Smith dinner, an event that benefits Catholic charities, is most well-known for being pro-life and condemning all abortion practices. During her speech at a rally in Wisconsin, Harris was interrupted by a group of anti-abortion protestors.

“Jesus is Lord,” a rallygoer yelled.

Instinctually and without hesitation, Harris replied, “Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally.”

The Democratic presidential candidate made it even more clear she hates Christians. Harris’ rally in Wisconsin, which she attended because she skipped out on a dinner that benefits the religion, was one of her campaign's only “honest” moments.

Harris then told the pro-life attendees that they “meant to go to the smaller one down the street,” referring to former President Donald Trump’s rallies.

Trump criticized Harris for not attending the event, claiming that Catholics are “being persecuted” by the Biden-Harris Administration. He also said that “any Catholic that votes for Comrade Kamala Harris should have their head examined.”