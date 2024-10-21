You Won’t Believe Kamala Harris’ Latest Campaign Initiative

This week, Vice President Kamala Harris began her “Souls to the Polls” push of her campaign at a church in Georgia. This came right after she mocked attendees at one of her rallies for shouting “Jesus is Lord.”

According to CNN, this initiative from the Harris campaign is an attempt to motivate black voters.

“Our country is at a crossroads, and where we go from here is up to us as Americans and as people of faith,” Harris reportedly said at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest.

“We face this question: What kind of country do we want to live in?” she said. “A country of chaos, fear and hate, or a country of freedom, compassion and justice?”

Harris touted the initiative on X.

“Now is the time to come together to show faith in action and service,” she claimed.

We each have the power to make a difference—in our communities and in this election.



Now is the time to come together to show faith in action and service: https://t.co/MKvOQGgN2t pic.twitter.com/nzCkX6qC6Q — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 20, 2024

Last week, Harris snubbed the Al Smith dinner, where Trump was in attendance, and sent in a cringeworthy video instead. And, she mocked pro-life attendees at one of her rallies who shouted “Christ is king,” and “Jesus is Lord.”

When the attendee shouted this, Harris retorted,”You guys are at the wrong rally.”

The audience applauded her for saying that.

Kamala Harris exposes her vile hatred toward Christians once again by ridiculing a rallygoer for invoking the name of God.



“JESUS IS LORD!”



KAMALA: “You are at the wrong rally.” pic.twitter.com/wzY5ya6DDR — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) October 18, 2024

The two pro-life students spoke out about the experience in an interview with Fox News.

"I was pushed by an elderly woman. We were heckled at, we were cursed at, we were mocked, and that's the biggest thing for me personally. In reflection of the event, Jesus was mocked. You know, his disciples were mocked, and that's okay. In reality, we did God's work, and we were there for the right reasons, and God is watching us in this moment,” Grant Beth, one of the students, said.