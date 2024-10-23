Christian Students Who Were Kicked Out of Kamala Rally Speak Out

The students who were kicked out and ridiculed at a Kamala Harris rally for yelling “Jesus is Lord” are speaking out against the vice president who amplifies religious intolerance.

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse student Grant Beth described his experience as an attack against Christianity by Vice President Harris, who told the protesters they were at the "wrong rally” after they shouted "Christ is king.”

Beth told conservative commentator Charlie Kirk that the incident began when Harris began speaking about abortion. He said he interrupted the rally yelling, “Abortion is a sacrament of Satan,” to which he was immediately met with boos and hostile attacks.

“In reality, she was attacking our faith,” Beth said. “And she was attacking a majority of people in this country. I was pushed by an elderly woman, so, assaulted, for our actions.”

He told Kirk that Harris’ actions against religion in a country that is “deeply rooted in faith” shows that she is publicly against Christianity in the U.S. Beth warned that his experience at the rally is a precursor to the threat against the First Amendment if she becomes president and the practice and protest of faith is at risk.

“No matter if you are religious, you can come to God,” he stressed. “To have that denounced by a president is extremely… violent in a way, and it is a scary thing to happen so publicly.”

During the rally, Harris promised that when Congress passes a bill to restore nationwide abortion, she, as POTUS, will “proudly, proudly sign it into law."

Another UW-La Crosse junior, Luke Polaske, echoed similar remarks to Beth, who said he wants to make it 100 percent clear that Harris was speaking directly to them when she said they were at the wrong rally.

Both students stressed that this election is one of the most critical elections for Christians and that if Harris takes office, their religious freedom is as good as gone.