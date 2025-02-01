Canada Vows to Strike Back: Proposes Tariffs on Teslas in Retaliation to Trump’s Threat

President Donald Trump officially imposed tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China on Saturday after weeks of threatening the nations that they would face grim consequences because of the significant threat of illegal immigrants and deadly drugs killing Americans, including fentanyl.

Through his administration's Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), Trump imposed a 25 percent additional tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10 percent additional tariff on imports from China. Energy resources from Canada will also have a lower tariff of ten percent.

“Today, I have implemented a 25% Tariff on Imports from Mexico and Canada (10% on Canadian Energy) and a 10% additional Tariff on China. This was done through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) because of the major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs killing our Citizens, including fentanyl. We need to protect Americans, and it is my duty as President to ensure the safety of all. I made a promise on my Campaign to stop the flood of illegal aliens and drugs from pouring across our Borders, and Americans overwhelmingly voted in favor of it,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In response, Canadian MP Charlie Angus vowed retaliation while also criticizing Elon Musk, accusing him of being responsible for the "hate algorithms of the oligarchs" that are believed to have fueled divisive rhetoric.

“He’s threatening massive tariffs to try and break us as a people. But the threat is also being driven by the hate algorithms of oligarchs like Elon Musk,” he said. “And there is the threat from people in our own country who would sell out our birthright to appease the gangster class from Mar-a-Lago. That is not going to happen.”

Trump is literally making our strongest ally an enemy. pic.twitter.com/GMxFKm06io — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 1, 2025

Angus told Trump to “piss off” over his “juvenile” threats to Canada.

“The threat comes, of course, from the president of the United States—a convicted felon and known predator,” Angus said.

In addition, Canada's Chrystia Freeland promised to retaliate against Trump's tariffs by imposing a 100 percent tariff on all Tesla vehicles and U.S. wine, beer, and spirits.