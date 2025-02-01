Army Releases Name of the Female Black Hawk Helicopter Pilot in Reagan Air...
Here's the Information the Army Decided to Withhold About the Reagan Air Crash
CNN Breaks Down RFK, Jr's Stunning Popularity Among Republicans
Another Effort to Recall Newsom Gets Underway
New DNC Leader Vows to Battle Trump’s Agenda—But Haven’t They Learned from 2024?
Why This Billionaire Is Putting Far-Left Sen. Warnock on Notice
2015 Lawsuit Uncovers Shocking Revelations About the FAA
Far-Left Squad Member Blames Trump for DC Plane Crash
VIP
Chevron Joins Trump Train, Dubs Gulf 'Gulf of America' in Earnings Report
Sam Bankman-Fried's Family Scheming to Get Corrupt Son Pardoned by Trump
Trump Orders Airstrikes on ISIS Leaders in Somalia, Escalating Counterterrorism Efforts
A Manhunt Is Underway for a Woman Linked to the Murder of a...
Trump and Vance Respond to Second Deadly Plane Crash in Just Days
Richard Grenell Scores Major Win: Secures Freedom for 6 Americans in High-Stakes Venezuela...
Tipsheet

Canada Vows to Strike Back: Proposes Tariffs on Teslas in Retaliation to Trump’s Threat

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 01, 2025 8:00 PM
Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP

President Donald Trump officially imposed tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China on Saturday after weeks of threatening the nations that they would face grim consequences because of the significant threat of illegal immigrants and deadly drugs killing Americans, including fentanyl. 

Advertisement

Through his administration's Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), Trump imposed a 25 percent additional tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10 percent additional tariff on imports from China. Energy resources from Canada will also have a lower tariff of ten percent.

“Today, I have implemented a 25% Tariff on Imports from Mexico and Canada (10% on Canadian Energy) and a 10% additional Tariff on China. This was done through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) because of the major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs killing our Citizens, including fentanyl. We need to protect Americans, and it is my duty as President to ensure the safety of all. I made a promise on my Campaign to stop the flood of illegal aliens and drugs from pouring across our Borders, and Americans overwhelmingly voted in favor of it,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

In response, Canadian MP Charlie Angus vowed retaliation while also criticizing Elon Musk, accusing him of being responsible for the "hate algorithms of the oligarchs" that are believed to have fueled divisive rhetoric.

“He’s threatening massive tariffs to try and break us as a people. But the threat is also being driven by the hate algorithms of oligarchs like Elon Musk,” he said. “And there is the threat from people in our own country who would sell out our birthright to appease the gangster class from Mar-a-Lago. That is not going to happen.”

Recommended

Army Releases Name of the Female Black Hawk Helicopter Pilot in Reagan Air Disaster Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Angus told Trump to “piss off” over his “juvenile” threats to Canada. 

“The threat comes, of course, from the president of the United States—a convicted felon and known predator,” Angus said. 

In addition, Canada's Chrystia Freeland promised to retaliate against Trump's tariffs by imposing a 100 percent tariff on all Tesla vehicles and U.S. wine, beer, and spirits. 

Tags: TARIFFS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Army Releases Name of the Female Black Hawk Helicopter Pilot in Reagan Air Disaster Matt Vespa
Why This Billionaire Is Putting Far-Left Sen. Warnock on Notice Sarah Arnold
Here's the Information the Army Decided to Withhold About the Reagan Air Crash Matt Vespa
2015 Lawsuit Uncovers Shocking Revelations About the FAA Sarah Arnold
You Won't Believe What This 'Trans' Navy Commander Said About Trump's Military Executive Order Mia Cathell
Why Pete Buttigieg Should Delete His Tweet About the Reagan Air Disaster Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Army Releases Name of the Female Black Hawk Helicopter Pilot in Reagan Air Disaster Matt Vespa
Advertisement