NAACP Poll Is Brutal for Kamala

The tweet from The Hill sounded ominous: an NAACP poll showed that black voters are more enthused to vote in 2024 than in 2008. However, it only takes about three seconds to know that’s facially untrue. Kamala Harris isn’t Barack Obama. Harris isn’t leading in the battleground polls since we know the Trump vote is underestimated—she’s nowhere near where she needs to be to offset that polling conundrum. Obama had political skills and could efficiently deliver a message; it resonated. Harris is a cackling idiot who never answers the question. Obama was excellent in interviews, while Harris is a trainwreck from East Palestine, Ohio.

One could argue that the framing done by liberal outlets on this poll is insulting to voters, especially nonwhite voters, as it’s an unnecessary ‘what they meant to say’ sort of spin to counter the heinous polling Harris is generating right now. Here's how the Hill framed this poll:

Black voters, buoyed by Kamala Harris, more excited to vote in 2024 than in 2008: Poll https://t.co/3COY4X60Hl — The Hill (@thehill) September 15, 2024

A majority of Black voters are just as excited or more this year as in 2008, when then-Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) became the first Black president, according to new polling. A survey from the NAACP, in partnership with HIT Strategies and Hart Research, found that 78 percent of Black voters feel the same sense of excitement as when Obama first ran, with 56 percent being more excited now than in 2008. […] Fifty-one percent of Black voters said they would cast their ballots for Harris if the election were held today. Only 27 percent said the same of former President Trump. But gender and generational disparities persist among Black voters. While 79 percent of women over the age of 50 said they would vote for Harris, 66 percent of men over 50 said the same. Only 56 percent of voters aged 18-49 said the same.

And then, Ryan Girdusky decided to go to the source, and it’s a disaster for Harris:

So I read this poll and it’s actually a disaster for Kamala Harris.



Obama won over 95% of the black vote.



The NAACP has Kamala winning 63% of the black vote, including only 49% of black men under 50. https://t.co/KO145tLeWs pic.twitter.com/W20a6gX2zj — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 15, 2024

Newsweek did mention how the NAACP doesn’t bode well, though it wasn’t as specific as Girdusky. It only noted many lines down that Harris is polling behind past Democratic candidates.