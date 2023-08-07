Why This April 2022 New York Times Story Is Suddenly Gaining New Attention

President Joe Biden and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre continue to insist Special Counsel Jack Smith's repeated indictments of former President Donald Trump are being conducted "independently" and without political bias or pressure.

But a story from the New York Times published in April 2022 is gaining new attention, especially after Smith indicted Trump for speech surrounding the events of January 6, 2021 last week.

"The attorney general’s deliberative approach has come to frustrate Democratic allies of the White House and, at times, President Biden himself. As recently as late last year, Mr. Biden confided to his inner circle that he believed former President Donald J. Trump was a threat to democracy and should be prosecuted, according to two people familiar with his comments. And while the president has never communicated his frustrations directly to Mr. Garland, he has said privately that he wanted Mr. Garland to act less like a ponderous judge and more like a prosecutor who is willing to take decisive action over the events of Jan. 6," the paper reported.

Look what was buried deep in the pages of the New York Times this April.



Joe Biden’s view of a prospective Trump indictment… pic.twitter.com/mFalcNRSYU — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 5, 2023

More than a year later and at the beginning of the 2024 presidential election, the Department of Justice has fulfilled President Joe Biden's demands Trump be indicted over January 6.

BREAKING: J6 Grand Jury Delivers Indictment https://t.co/UNLGPJ5DuY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 1, 2023

George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley explains why that could backfire.