Federal Judge Suggests Grand Jury Abuse in Classified Document Case Against Trump
Is Newsom About to Bail Out of Debate With DeSantis?
Jason Aldean's 'Trump' Song Has Been Given the 'Academic' Treatment...And It's Embarrassin...
Hunter Biden Associate Devon Archer Nuked a Key Part of the Biden Bribery...
So, That's Why the Biden Administration Refuses to Allow This FBI Agent to...
Everyone's Involved in Community in Texas
Here's What Special Counsel Jack Smith Omitted From His January 6 Indictment Against...
Former Biden Campaign Staffer's Unconvincing Excuse for Why Harris Is Unpopular
Rapper Bends the Knee to the Woke Mob After Giving His True Thoughts...
We've Got an Update on the 7-Eleven Clerks Who Brought the Smack Down...
Media Loss of Traction Pt. 1: Partisanship Leads to Support of Deplorable Positions
Tennis Legend Shreds Policies Allowing Trans Athletes in Women’s Sports: ‘Not for Failed...
Harshest Jan. 6 Punisher Had a Meme-Worthy Defense of the BLM Riots
Anheuser-Busch Heir Weighs in on Dylan Mulvaney Ad
Tipsheet

Why This April 2022 New York Times Story Is Suddenly Gaining New Attention

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 07, 2023 10:45 AM

President Joe Biden and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre continue to insist Special Counsel Jack Smith's repeated indictments of former President Donald Trump are being conducted "independently" and without political bias or pressure. 

But a story from the New York Times published in April 2022 is gaining new attention, especially after Smith indicted Trump for speech surrounding the events of January 6, 2021 last week. 

"The attorney general’s deliberative approach has come to frustrate Democratic allies of the White House and, at times, President Biden himself. As recently as late last year, Mr. Biden confided to his inner circle that he believed former President Donald J. Trump was a threat to democracy and should be prosecuted, according to two people familiar with his comments. And while the president has never communicated his frustrations directly to Mr. Garland, he has said privately that he wanted Mr. Garland to act less like a ponderous judge and more like a prosecutor who is willing to take decisive action over the events of Jan. 6," the paper reported.  

More than a year later and at the beginning of the 2024 presidential election, the Department of Justice has fulfilled President Joe Biden's demands Trump be indicted over January 6.

George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley explains why that could backfire.

Recommended

So, That's Why the Biden Administration Refuses to Allow This FBI Agent to Be Interviewed Matt Vespa

Trump was not charged with sedition or even seditious conspiracy. Nor was he charged with conspiracy to incitement or insurrection, the grounds for his second impeachment.

However, if Biden does view this case as personal, as CNN suggests, he might be right for the wrong reason. That’s because the case being constructed against Trump by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith could prove a serious problem for Biden, too — particularly as the basis for a House impeachment inquiry.

The latest Trump indictment, based on little new evidence and even less established law, faces a major threshold challenge under the First Amendment. Smith is seeking to criminalize what constitutes disinformation, which not only runs against the grain of the First Amendment but also prior cases. That includes United States v. Alvarez, which overturned the conviction of a politician for knowingly lying about his military background.

There is a wicked twist in all of this for Biden. The very controversial linchpin used against Trump could conceivably be used against Biden, particularly in the launching of an impeachment inquiry by House Republicans.

Tags: CORRUPTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, That's Why the Biden Administration Refuses to Allow This FBI Agent to Be Interviewed Matt Vespa
Will The Biden Administration (sic) Let Trump – Or Any Republican – Take Office In 2025? Kurt Schlichter
Hunter Biden Associate Devon Archer Nuked a Key Part of the Biden Bribery Defense Matt Vespa
Harshest Jan. 6 Punisher Had a Meme-Worthy Defense of the BLM Riots Mia Cathell
Anheuser-Busch Heir Weighs in on Dylan Mulvaney Ad Madeline Leesman
Is Newsom About to Bail Out of Debate With DeSantis? Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
So, That's Why the Biden Administration Refuses to Allow This FBI Agent to Be Interviewed Matt Vespa