'I Won't Be Intimidated': Kari Lake Responds to Her Office Receiving a 'Suspicious' Substance

On Tuesday, Fox News reported that Kari Lake's campaign office was on lockdown after an intern at the Phoenix office opened an envelope with a "suspicious" substance. The Republican is running this cycle to replace retiring Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ). The envelope contained white powder with a note that said, "caution anthrax," and the authorities were called. Those responding included "multiple law enforcement agencies and a hazmat team." At the time that the report was published, the substance was being tested.

The report included a statement from Lake, who also posted her thoughts to her X account and shared the article.

"The radical left, with help from the mainstream media, has escalated its attacks against me from baseless smears and legal harassment to physical threats. Today, my office received a suspicious envelope, potentially containing anthrax — an attempt to intimidate and silence me," Lake shared. "This isn't just about me; it’s an attack on our movement. I won’t be intimidated, and those responsible must be brought to justice. The time to unite against these dangerous, un-American tactics is now," her statement continued, with original emphasis.

Radio host Garret Lewis also posted photos to X of authorities, including a hazmat team, at the campaign office.

BREAKING: @KariLake’s office and the entire building is locked down after a staffer opened a letter with a suspicious substance. The staffer is nervous and the substance will be tested. @PhoenixPolice & @PHXFire as well as a hazmat team are there. @RMEJimClark sent the photos. pic.twitter.com/sGMh9IohXU — Garret Lewis (@GarretLewis) October 22, 2024

Lake is running against Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego in a race that many forecasters consider to rank "Lean Democratic," though Lake could also benefit from former and potentially future President Donald Trump's coattails if he wins the state.

Gallego was among those chiming in with a quoted repost of Lewis' photos. "I condemn any act of violence or threats against Kari Lake, her office, or other public officials. My thoughts are with the staffer involved," Gallego noted, as he also tagged the Phoenix police and fire departments and noted he was "grateful for the swift response by" them and the hazmat team. "I hope everything is resolved safely and quickly."