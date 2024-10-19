Stunning Contrast: Watch How Kamala Harris Deals With Anti-Israel Agitator Interrupting Her Remarks

During her Thursday rally in Wisconsin, Vice President Kamala Harris mocked students who dared to proclaim that "Jesus is Lord" when she went on one of her pro-abortion rants. She insisted that "you guys are at the wrong rally," and cackled while they were tossed out. Scott Presler has the scoop about those young men in question. To add insult to injury to how the Democratic nominee's treats Christians, though, is an anti-Israel activist who interrupt her rallies are responded to in contrast.

The New York Post's Jonathan Levine shared a clip of the exchange in question. While the agitator was thrown out, Harris didn't exactly cackle and joke about his points to mock them.

During her remarks, a man is heard interrupting Harris' points about how "invested" she is in students to claim she's invited "in genocide, right? Billions of dollars in genocide?"

As the agitator repeated his claims for genocide, Harris responded that "I respect your right to speak," also offering, "I know what you're speaking of." When prompted further to explain herself, Harris offered that "I want a ceasefire. I want the war to end."

The man was removed as he kept making claims about a "genocide" and repeating pro-Hamas statistics about the amount of people killed in Gaza, despite how it was acknowledged months ago that such numbers are inflated. That hasn't stopped the Biden-Harris White House from repeating those numbers, though, and Harris even conceded the man's points.

Another clip shows the man wearing a keffiyeh, which has become something of a pro-Hamas, anti-Israel symbol since the October 7 attack against our ally in the Middle East. Security politely but forcefully tells him that he has to leave before he is removed.

Harris further addressed his points once he was gone. "Listen, what he’s talking about, it’s real. It’s real. That’s not the subject that I came to discuss today, but it’s real and I respect his voice," she offered. She then tried to awkwardly get back on track, as she repeated her narrative about an "opportunity economy."

WATCH — Vice President Harris in response to a heckler screaming that Israel is committing "genocide"



“Listen, what he’s talking about, it’s real. It’s real. That’s not the subject that I came to discuss today, but it’s real and I respect his voice”



(Watch videos from left to… pic.twitter.com/tZwmVIWYsk — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 19, 2024

Harris, and the Biden-Harris administration overall, have been increasingly anti-Israel and have been particularly hostile towards Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Both Harris and President Joe Biden refused to attend the prime minister's speech before a joint session of Congress in July, despite how it was the vice president's duty to reside.

More recently, Harris gave particularly shameful non-answers and inarticulate responses about Israel during the "60 Minutes" interview that took place close to the anniversary of October 7. The Democratic nominee's responses were so terrible that CBS News was caught editing the clips and transcript of her response.

Such support for anti-Israel activists is also nothing new for Harris. It goes back years, in fact. In late September of 2021, Harris spoke to students at George Mason University, where one young woman claimed that Israel was committing "ethnic genocide." The vice president told the student that "I'm glad you did" bring it up and supported her for speaking "your truth," offering that it "cannot be suppressed,"

WATCH: Kamala Harris nods as student accuses Israel of "ethnic genocide": “your truth cannot be suppressed" pic.twitter.com/FcqCyT7Uo8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 28, 2021

The campaign events in Wisconsin come after Harris also offended Catholics by refusing to attend the Al Smith dinner on Thursday night. Her absence was keenly felt, and she was booed at the event. Instead, she sent in a particularly cringeworthy pre-recorded message. That Thursday rally was also marked by Harris lying about January 6, as she claimed that law enforcement officers "were killed."

According to RealClearPolling, former and potentially future President Donald Trump currently leads Harris by +0.2 in Wisconsin.