Netanyahu Gives an Option to Terrorists Still Holding Hostages in Gaza
Kamala Bragged About Prosecuting a Cartel...There's Just One Problem
Harris Campaign Backtracks After Discriminatory Loans Proposal
Look Away, Democrats. Barack Obama Had Some Unfiltered Observations About Kamala.
VIP
How FBI and Other Agences May Be Them Playing Politics With Violent Crime,...
In Undercover Video, Meta Software Engineer Explains What Happens to Anti-Harris Posts
VIP
One Country Just Made It Illegal to Seek Surrogacy Abroad
VIP
These Media Headlines on Harris' Fox News Interview May Reveal a Larger Pattern
'There Is Something Pathological Going on Here': JD Vance Reacts to Harris' Fox...
Investigative Task Force Commissioned by Mayorkas Urges Overhaul of Secret Service Leaders...
VIP
Report: Bad Vibes, Finger-Pointing, Recriminations Plaguing Democrats in Crucial Swing Sta...
DeSantis Destroys Liberal Reporter Over Climate Change 'Question'
Two Canadians Started a Taiwanese Tea Business. Then the Woke Mob Came for...
Kamala Claims Trump Is ‘Unfit’ to Be President, After Hiding Biden's Condition for...
Tipsheet

Liberal Poll Shows Republican Bernie Moreno Ahead in 'Toss-Up' Ohio Senate Race

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  October 17, 2024 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File

With less than three weeks before election day, Republicans' chances of retaking the Senate continue to look good. One such race that could determine which party controls the chamber comes out of Ohio, where Republican Bernie Moreno is running to unseat vulnerable Democratic incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown. Polls have shown the race to be close, though Brown has tended to have the edge. On Thursday, however, Morning Consult released a poll showing Moreno up by +1.

Advertisement

According to a poll conducted October 6-15 with 1,243 likely voters, Moreno now leads by 47-46 percent. 

Brown led Moreno by +2 in last month's poll, by 46-44 percent. Not only did Moreno see an increase in support, but Brown's support remained stagnant. 

It's worth reminding that Morning Consult tends to be a poll that has skewed to the left and has been inaccurate before when showing Democrats overperforming. 

Many have taken to celebrating Moreno's lead over X, as well as pointing to Morning Consult's skew.

Recommended

Look Away, Democrats. Barack Obama Had Some Unfiltered Observations About Kamala. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Moreno's chances have also been going up, per Polymarket. 

As of Thursday afternoon, shortly after the poll was released, there's a 56 percent chance that Republicans will win this race.

The same Morning Consult poll shows former and potentially future President Donald Trump up +7 in Ohio, which seems low, given that Trump won the state by about 8 points in both 2016 and 2020. 

The polls wildly underestimated Trump in the Buckeye State for both years. Per RealClearPolling, Trump was only leading by +0.5 on October 17 in both 2016 and 2020. He's now leading by +7.4 over Vice President Kamala Harris. 

The average for 2016 had him ahead by just +2.2 over Hillary Clinton, and by just +1.0 over President Joe Biden. 

Advertisement

Moreno, who was endorsed by Trump last December, handily won his primary in March with over 50 percent of the vote, wildly outperforming the polls for that three way race. Unlike when Brown easily won reelection in 2018, Moreno also has the benefit of Trump's coattails, who is almost surely expected to win Ohio for the third time.

The Senate race out of Ohio is considered a true "Toss-Up," while the state's 17 electoral votes are considered to be "Likely Trump." 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Look Away, Democrats. Barack Obama Had Some Unfiltered Observations About Kamala. Matt Vespa
Here's How You Know Kamala's Fox News Interview Was an Absolute Bloodbath Matt Vespa
Netanyahu Gives an Option to Terrorists Still Holding Hostages in Gaza Katie Pavlich
Let's Talk About Kamala's Fox Interview Guy Benson
ABC News Backstabs Kamala Townhall Video
DeSantis Destroys Liberal Reporter Over Climate Change 'Question' Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Look Away, Democrats. Barack Obama Had Some Unfiltered Observations About Kamala. Matt Vespa
Advertisement