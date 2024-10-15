Townhall Is Hiring!
Israel’s War to Save the West
Youngkin Isn't Backing Down Against DOJ's Absurd Lawsuit
VA Police Officer Was Not Expecting This When Performing a Welfare Check
VIP
SCOTUS Punts Case on Gun Ownership for Adults Under 21 Back to Lower...
Not Just Bill Clinton: Tim Walz Throws His Own Campaign Under the Bus...
This Slate Article Shows What the Media Truly Think of Swing State Voters
I Still Can't Believe Bill Clinton Just Said That
VIP
How Do Americans Feel About Transgender Surgeries for Minors? Here’s What a New...
Desperation? Kamala Busted for Lying About Trump Event
FEMA Halted Aid in Parts of North Carolina in Hurricane Helene's Aftermath
What Is Fani Willis Hiding?
The Disturbing Details About the Tren de Aragua Gang Members Wreaking Havoc in...
On Deporting Gang Members and Preventing Non-Citizen Voting, the Left Again Reveals Itself
Tipsheet

Biden's Latest Betrayal is 'Deeply Disturbing'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 15, 2024 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden's administration is threatening the Israeli government with a full arms embargo if they don't "improve" the humanitarian situation -- sparked by Hamas' decision to start a war on October 7 -- in the Gaza Strip within 30-days. 

Advertisement

In a letter sent to a number of Israeli ministers Monday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the demand. 

The letter conveniently ignores that the majority of humanitarian aid delivered to Gaza, including by the United States through air drops and a disastrous, now defunct pier, is stolen by Iranian backed Hamas.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman is weighing in.

"This is just repugnant. Israel is fighting a war on seven fronts against terrorist forces that show no respect for humanity, law or morality, and Biden/Harris/Blinken/Austin are threatening to hold off assistance to Israel unless Israel increases “humanitarian aid” that invariably just extends the war and is hijacked by Hamas," Friedman posted on X. "As a cruel addendum, the US is demanding that Israel cooperate more fully with the International Committee of the Red Cross when the ICRC has not once — NOT ONCE — visited the civilian hostages held in barbaric conditions by Hamas."

Recommended

What Is Fani Willis Hiding? Mia Cathell
Advertisement

"Make no mistake here — this is just political gamesmanship by the Biden/Harris administration to pick up a few more votes among its woke supporters. It is a cynical but deadly gambit that will make a hostage deal even less likely and lead to more carnage and instability. Amateur hour!" he continued. 

 Former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Oren, is calling the move "deeply disturbing." 

"The Biden Administration’s warning to suspend arms to Israel unless the 'humanitarian situation' in Gaza improves is deeply disturbing. Israel strongly denies that any crisis exists and works daily to ensure a fully adequate food supply to Gaza. Though I’ve spent my career striving for bipartisanship, at this fateful time, I cannot  keep silent. The administration’s willingness to abandon Israel in the middle of a war for our nation’s survival casts doubts on America’s dependability as an ally and its commitment to defend the Free World," Oren posted on X. 

Advertisement
Tags: TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Is Fani Willis Hiding? Mia Cathell
VA Police Officer Was Not Expecting This When Performing a Welfare Check Matt Vespa
Desperation? Kamala Busted for Lying About Trump Event Madeline Leesman
FEMA Halted Aid in Parts of North Carolina in Hurricane Helene's Aftermath Madeline Leesman
I Still Can't Believe Bill Clinton Just Said That Guy Benson
This Slate Article Shows What the Media Truly Think of Swing State Voters Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What Is Fani Willis Hiding? Mia Cathell
Advertisement